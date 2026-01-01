Ten ways to transform your work with AI in Slack

Discover why Slack is the work operating system (OS) for the era of digital agents

The days of jumping between apps and losing context are over. Slack is a central platform, or work operating system, that brings all your people, data, documents, apps and AI agents together into one central hub.

The numbers speak for themselves:

  • HUMANS: 700M daily messages sent
  • DATA: 6.4M Salesforce records shared into Slack monthly
  • WORKFLOWS: 3M workflows used daily in Slack
  • APPS: 2,600+ apps in the Slack marketplace
  • AGENTS & AI: 13K AI-powered apps built and deployed in Slack

All of this leads to a remarkable 47% increase in productivity. Download the e-book to learn ten ways you can use Slack and agentic AI to work smarter:

  1. Boost productivity with AI agent teammates in Slack
  2. Bring your people, agents, data and apps together in channels
  3. Streamline tasks with workflows and custom apps
  4. Accelerate communication with huddles and clips
  5. Search across your enterprise directly from Slack
  6. And more…

