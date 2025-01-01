10 Ways to Transform Your Work with AI in Slack

The days of jumping between apps and losing context are over. Slack is a central platform, or Work Operating System, that brings all your people, data, documents, apps, and AI agents together into one central hub.
The numbers speak for themselves:
- HUMANS: 700M daily messages sent
- DATA: 6.4M Salesforce records shared into Slack monthly
- WORKFLOWS: 3M Workflows used daily in Slack
- APPS: 2,600+ apps in the Slack marketplace
- AGENTS & AI: 13K AI-powered apps built and deployed in Slack
All of this leads to a remarkable 47% increase in productivity. Download the e-book to learn 10 ways you can use Slack and agentic AI to work smarter:
- Boost productivity with AI agent teammates in Slack
- Bring your people, agents, data, and apps together in channels
- Streamline tasks with workflows and custom apps
- Accelerate communication with huddles and clips
- Search across your enterprise right from Slack
- And more…
