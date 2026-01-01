How leaders can break through the employee productivity paradox with AI agents

Is your organisation seeing ROI from its AI-enabled productivity tools? Or are your teams overwhelmed by a sea of disconnected apps and complexity?

Discover the eye-opening findings from a brand-new Forrester Consulting study, commissioned by Slack, that reveals how organisations can break through the productivity paradox.

The survey of over 600 tech leaders found:

78% are struggling to see ROI from their productivity tools

74% say that employees waste time searching across platforms

42% haven’t achieved expected outcomes from AI tools

Only 51% of their employees are using AI effectively

AI agents are the key to unlocking measurable business impact. When used effectively, they can simplify workflows, centralise data, automate tasks and help employees to make faster, smarter decisions.

They represent a seismic shift in how teams work, collaborate and deliver results. Delayed decisions and fragmented systems cost you more than just time – they cost you your competitive edge.

Download the study to cut through the hype and learn how to unify your tech stack, upskill your team and turn AI into action today.