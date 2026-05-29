Slack Feature Drop: May the Productivity Be With You

Spring has a way of filling your calendar faster than the flowers bloom. Longer days bring more meetings, more projects, more pings — and suddenly the tools meant to help you feel like one more thing to manage. This May, we decided to change that.

This month’s drop is about making Slack work harder so you don’t have to. Whether you’re trying to start your day with clarity, keep your CRM current without leaving a conversation, or finally find that link someone shared three weeks ago — these features are designed to close the gap between intention and action. Less friction. More flow.

In May, we shipped a full slate of Slackbot, platform, and admin improvements built around one idea: getting work done shouldn’t require heroics.

A new way to start your day

The morning rush in Slack — a wall of unread messages, a calendar you haven’t opened yet, tasks scattered across three apps — doesn’t have to be the default. The new Today view is a personalized daily briefing that brings your priorities, calendar, and most pressing tasks together in one place before the day gets away from you. No tab switching, no piecing things together — Just a clear picture of what matters.

Today is designed as part of a bigger productivity loop: orient your day in Today, triage your notifications in Activity, and take action with Slackbot. Each piece connects so you can move from “what happened?” to “that’s done” — faster, and without leaving Slack.

And to make your day even more productive, focus mode gives you a quieter way to work. Reduce visual distractions, silence non-urgent notifications, and signal to teammates that you’re heads-down, whether for 30 minutes, an hour, or two. When you need to actually finish something, focus mode is one button away.

The Today view will be rolling out over the coming weeks to workspaces on Business+ V2, Business+ V1 (AI add-on), Enterprise+ V2, Enterprise Select (AI add-on) and Enterprise Grid (AI add-on) plans).

Focus mode is available on all plans. Activity is available to Pro, Business+, and Enterprise plans.

Slackbot gets smarter — and goes further

Slack has always been where work happens. Now Slackbot is the engine that helps get that work done — faster, with more context, and across more of the tools your teams rely on every day.

This release brings major upgrades to how Slackbot reasons, researches, and acts inside Slack. From taking action in Salesforce to reading reports and fetching information from the web, Slackbot is becoming an AI teammate that can move work forward on your behalf.

Turn conversations into action — without leaving Slack

The biggest leap forward this month: Slackbot can now take action across your business systems directly from conversation.

With Salesforce Actions in Slackbot, users can create and update Salesforce records right inside Slack. Ask Slackbot to update an opportunity, create a contact, or log customer details. Slackbot drafts the action, shows an interactive preview, and waits for approval before making any change.

Admins stay in control with configurable permissions, object-level access, and audit logs for every action taken. It’s a faster, more accountable way to work with your enterprise systems — without the tab overload.

Slackbot now reads, researches, and reports

This month also introduces capabilities that dramatically expand what Slackbot can access and bring back to you.

Slackbot Web Search & External Links Reader connects Slackbot to information beyond Slack. Ask for the latest industry updates, competitive intel, or breaking news directly in conversation. Drop in a link and Slackbot can summarize the page, pull out key details, or answer questions about the content — no copy-pasting required. When searching, Slackbot now brings the full picture of real-time public information from the web together with your business context that you can action on.

*Web Search has a permission setting at the user level that needs to be activated from your profile. Select your profile > preferences > Slack AI > scroll to the bottom and select the “Web Search” option to turn on. More information here on admin settings.

And with the full picture, you can ask Slackbot to visualize your data by creating Native Charts through conversation. No underlying report built, no waiting for an admin to build one – just impromptu data visualization at your fingertips that you can generate in seconds and share with your team.

*Slackbot Native Charts begins now and will roll out over the coming weeks to workspaces on Business+ V2, Business+ V1 (AI add-on), Enterprise+ V2, Enterprise Select (AI add-on) and Enterprise Grid (AI add-on) plans).

A more proactive Slackbot experience

Several updates this release make Slackbot feel more integrated, contextual, and helpful throughout the Slack experience.

Slackbot Home Updates introduces a personalized welcome mat with upcoming meetings, recommended Skills, and examples of how teammates are using Slackbot. New users can ramp faster, while experienced users discover new ways to work smarter.

Slackbot Across Slack embeds AI assistance directly into the flow of work. Use AI Explain to break down complex messages, Profile Summaries to quickly understand teammates, and File Summaries to preview shared documents before opening them — and then follow up with Slackbot for any additional questions or next steps.

Tab to Complete Follow-Ups keeps momentum going after every Slackbot response. Slackbot now suggests contextual next steps you can accept with a quick keystroke — helping you move from question to action in seconds.

Slackbot is the interface for enterprise work

The bigger story isn’t just more AI features. It’s that work inside Slack is becoming more conversational, more connected, and more action-oriented. Instead of bouncing between apps and AI tools, searching for information, or manually stitching workflows together, teams can increasingly ask, decide, and act from one place.

(Rolling out over the coming weeks to workspaces on Business+ V2, Business+ V1 (AI add-on), Enterprise+ V2, Enterprise Select (AI add-on) and Enterprise Grid (AI add-on) plans).

Salesforce + Slack: closer than ever

Slack and Salesforce already work better together. This month, that connection gets even tighter — helping teams manage pipeline, customer context, and records without bouncing between tools.

Salesforce Actions in Slackbot (detailed above) makes it possible to create and update records directly from conversation — so your CRM stays current without anyone having to leave Slack.

Slackbot Uploads to Salesforce: You can now attach files directly to Salesforce records without ever leaving Slack. Upload a file to Slack, then ask Slackbot AI to attach it to the relevant Salesforce record — contracts, presentations, images, and more. For your security, Slackbot will always ask for your explicit approval before attaching anything.

Slackbot-powered Salesforce report insights. Paste any Salesforce report URL or ID into Slackbot and get instant summaries, answers, and insights — no exporting, no context switching. Slackbot can pull more data than the standard Salesforce UI row limit, works across all your connected orgs, and can even run on a schedule so your most-used reports surface automatically.

(Rolling out over the coming weeks to workspaces on Business+ V2, Business+ V1 (AI add-on), Enterprise+ V2, Enterprise Select (AI add-on) and Enterprise Grid (AI add-on) plans).

And for every team with a Salesforce org connected to their Slack workspace — no Slackbot required:

Kanban List View for Salesforce Lists in Slack brings a visual pipeline experience directly into Slack. If you’re a Salesforce customer managing deals, accounts, or service queues, this means no more spreadsheet-style record management — instead, you get the stage-by-stage visibility that modern revenue teams actually need, right where your team already collaborates. Move records across stages, spot what’s stuck, and keep momentum going, all without opening a new tab. Faster updates, clearer visibility, fewer tools to juggle.

Find things faster. Organize work better.

Information overload is real. Slack keeps making it easier to cut through the noise, find what you need, and share it with the people who need to know.

Files & Links Tab transforms the old Files tab into a much more useful workspace for shared knowledge. Links shared in channels now appear alongside uploaded files — with page titles, URLs, and direct jumps back to the original conversation. Add custom sections, sorting, and filters, and it becomes a faster way to rediscover context behind the content, not just the file itself.

transforms the old Files tab into a much more useful workspace for shared knowledge. Links shared in channels now appear alongside uploaded files — with page titles, URLs, and direct jumps back to the original conversation. Add custom sections, sorting, and filters, and it becomes a faster way to rediscover context behind the content, not just the file itself. Admin Groups: Client-Visible Org-Level Usergroups lets Org Owners and Admins make IDP groups and Admin groups visible in the Slack client so that users can use those groups in @ mentions and channel invites. Larger teams get more consistent, discoverable group management, so you can easily pull in the right team when you need to.

And yes, there’s a little delight too

Not every upgrade has to be about workflows and governance. Great collaboration has a soundtrack.

Miles Davis in Slack brings the iconic sound, visuals, and spirit of Miles Davis into your Huddles experience — right on time for his 100th birthday. When a huddle is on hold, “So What” sets the tone. New backgrounds, visual effects, and emoji reactions give every call a little more soul. Just like a jazz ensemble, great collaboration happens when everyone finds their groove together.

Ready to put it all to work?

Check out our Innovations webpage for previous releases.

Please note that some features may not be immediately available in your workspace depending on the rollout timeline, your Slack licensing plan, or additional license requirements. To learn more about feature availability, check with your admin on the licensing plans for your workspace.

Ready to learn more? Contact us.