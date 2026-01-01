How Slack Unlocks Your Team’s Full Potential

Turn expensive, siloed collaboration into workflow-driven, intelligent productivity.

The world of work is evolving faster than ever. Every business leader is racing to harness AI for new levels of speed, intelligence, and growth, but legacy tools simply can’t keep up. This is where Slack can help.

Over 150,000 Microsoft 365 customers rely on Slack to drive real business impact. According to a Slack survey, Microsoft customers who adopted Slack saw 76% stronger team alignment, 75% better deal visibility, and 30% less time wasted searching for information.

Join this session to discover how Slack’s open, AI-powered platform is turning collaboration into intelligent productivity for Microsoft 365 customers.

Things you’ll learn: Cut through the noise with Slack’s flexible channel-based architecture and intuitive design.

Deeply integrate your tech stack with Slack’s open ecosystem, which makes every app a first-class citizen.

Accelerate work with Slack’s AI-powered automation and search capabilities — no code required.

Featured speakers: