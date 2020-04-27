Data retention policy
We store customers data for the time of using our services or until they request to delete their data.
Terminated accounts are deleted automatically from our cloud within next 30 days. From this point we don’t have any active data in LiveAgent cloud, we store for another 30 days just cold backup of database. Once backup expires, we don’t store any data from your account anymore.
Data archiving and removal policy
You can request deletion of your data any time by mail to support@liveagent.com
LiveAgent application allows you to delete all sensitive data about your customers upon their request directly in LiveAgent application by deleting all tickets and contact data related to your customer.
Additionally every LiveAgent account owner has full control over his account and can request to be deleted any time by mail to our support@liveagent.com.
LiveAgent cloud has also automatic procedures for deleting suspended accounts to make sure we don’t store permanently your data after you decide to stop using our services.
If you have any questions, you can contact us at info@liveagent.com
Data storage policy
Quality Unit Cares about your privacy, so we follow The Platform for Privacy Preferences Project, or P3P practices. P3P was designed to give web users more precise control of the kind of information that they want to allow to be released.
Quality Unit reserves the right to access any or all Your accounts in order to respond to Your requests for technical support. We shall maintain appropriate administrative, physical and technical safeguards for protection of the security, confidentiality and integrity of Your data. We will not disclose Your data except if compelled by law or if permitted by You.
P3P policies declare the data they collect in groups (also referred to as “statements”)
You can find out more about privacy policy here:
https://www.liveagent.com/privacy-policy/
App/service has sub-processors
no