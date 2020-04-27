Data deletion request procedure

LiveAgent application allows you to delete all sensitive data about your customers upon their request directly in LiveAgent application by deleting all tickets and contact data related to your customer. Additionally every LiveAgent account owner has full control over his account and can request to be deleted any time by mail to our support@liveagent.com. In case trial account is not upgraded to paid plan within 14 days or billing of already upgraded account is failing more than 7 days, account is suspended. Suspended account doesn’t allow user logins or access data either by account owner or his customers. In case account owner doesn’t request to unsuspend his account by email or chat, within next 60 days is account terminated (domain stops to be active, we remove account configuration from cloud, but we keep data in storage). Terminated accounts are deleted automatically from our cloud within next 30 days. From this point we don’t have any active data in LiveAgent cloud, we store for another 30 days just cold backup of database. Once backup expires, we don’t store any data from your account anymore.