Highspot is the leading GTM enablement platform to define, execute, and optimize sales initiatives. With a unified experience, analytics, and AI, Highspot uniquely empowers GTM teams to communicate, collaborate, and drive behavior change to increase operational efficiency and achieve more predictable revenue growth. With Highspot’s integration for Slack, you can: Stay in the conversation by searching for relevant content within Slack.

Leverage Highspot AI to find exactly what you’re looking for in Slack without leaving the conversation. Ask questions, view, and share virtually any piece of content stored in Highspot by typing /highspot and a search prompt in the message box. Highspot for Slack is now equipped with even more content details, including date of last update, views, shares, downloads, and bookmarks for each Highspot item, Spot, and Pitch. With an updated user experience, Slack users get immediate insights on what content is driving buyer engagement to win more deals. Get instant answers to questions with your personal AI agent.

Ask sales, marketing and product related questions within a Slack chatbot window powered by Highspot Copilot+. Get instant answers to questions relevant to customer deals and opportunities based on best practices, highest performing sales content, and recommended sales plays. Seamlessly share content and context where people will see it.

Share Highspot content and Digital Rooms to channels or direct messages to engage buyers and streamline the sales process. View engagement analytics on shared content, as well as the title, description, rating, and thumbnail for instant preview. Simply paste a link from a piece of Highspot content into a thread or channel. Stay on top of critical Highspot notifications.

Get notifications on pitch activity for Highspot content, including opens, views, downloads, and shares. Publishers and admins are notified of access requests and new feedback provided. Disclaimer: Highspot’s Copilot is designed to enhance productivity by providing AI-powered recommendations, summaries, and insights. While our AI leverages enterprise-grade models and contextual data to deliver valuable support, it is important to note that AI-generated content may sometimes be inaccurate, incomplete, or outdated. Copilot does not replace human expertise and should not be solely relied upon for critical decision-making. We strongly encourage users to review and verify all AI-generated responses, especially when using them for customer interactions, strategic planning, or compliance-related tasks. Additionally, AI-generated responses may not always reflect the latest data, as models operate based on existing information and predefined parameters. Highspot continuously refines its AI capabilities, but we advise users to exercise discretion and validate key insights before acting on them. By using Highspot Copilot, you acknowledge that AI-generated content is a tool to support, not replace, human judgment. Highspot assumes no responsibility for any inaccuracies or misinterpretations resulting from AI-generated outputs. Note: A paid Slack plan and Highspot Copilot+ are required to access the AI agent in the app container