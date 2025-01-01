Enterprise-grade security is built into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack, without sacrificing usability, so that you can get the most value out of Slack and do your best work. By default, all communications and data in Slack are encrypted at rest and in transit. Our Enterprise Key Management empowers customers to control their encryption keys, giving our most security-conscious customers the autonomy to revoke access whenever you choose. Our governance and risk-management capabilities address any need, from global retention policies to legal holds and support for e-discovery. We also protect your data with audit logs and native data loss prevention (DLP), as well as support for third-party DLP providers. Our compliance is with recognised standards such as HIPAA, FINRA, FedRAMP and SOC 2, all of which have been audited by third-party industry experts.



The same product values that make us a secure communication platform for work also guide our decision-making for Slack AI. Slack AI is a separately purchased add-on that upholds the robust security practices and compliance standards that customers expect from our core product. Slack AI uses large language models (LLMs) but does not train those LLMs on customer data. The LLMs we use are hosted directly within Slack’s Amazon Web Services infrastructure, so that customer data isn’t shared with any LLM provider. This ensures that customer data stays in that customer’s control.