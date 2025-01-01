Slack is your work operating system.
47%
increase in productivity
97 mins.
Time saved weekly per person with Slack AI
2,600+
Apps ready to integrate out-of-the-box in Slack
Connect all your enterprise apps and data.
Tired of switching from app to app? Streamline processes with all your tools, apps and data together in Slack. Choose from thousands of integrations in our directory, or build your own app from scratch with our API.
Empower every employee with agentic productivity.
Bring agents into the flow of work. Powered by conversational data in Slack, agents become more intelligent and helpful as they engage with your workforce like a member of the team.
Frequently asked questions
We offer two subscriptions for larger organisations, depending on their needs. Business+ provides advanced security and compliance features. Enterprise+ is our most robust offering for large companies that need a full range of collaboration, automation, administration, security and support features. Pricing for these subscriptions is based on a per-user, per-month basis. The exact cost varies depending on the number of users and the selected subscription, with discounts available for annual billing. Get in touch with our sales team for detailed pricing information.
Enterprise-grade security is built into every aspect of how users collaborate and get work done in Slack, without sacrificing usability, so that you can get the most value out of Slack and do your best work. By default, all communications and data in Slack are encrypted at rest and in transit. Our Enterprise Key Management empowers customers to control their encryption keys, giving our most security-conscious customers the autonomy to revoke access whenever you choose. Our governance and risk-management capabilities address any need, from global retention policies to legal holds and support for e-discovery. We also protect your data with audit logs and native data loss prevention (DLP), as well as support for third-party DLP providers. Our compliance is with recognised standards such as HIPAA, FINRA, FedRAMP and SOC 2, all of which have been audited by third-party industry experts.
The same product values that make us a secure communication platform for work also guide our decision-making for Slack AI. Slack AI is a separately purchased add-on that upholds the robust security practices and compliance standards that customers expect from our core product. Slack AI uses large language models (LLMs) but does not train those LLMs on customer data. The LLMs we use are hosted directly within Slack’s Amazon Web Services infrastructure, so that customer data isn’t shared with any LLM provider. This ensures that customer data stays in that customer’s control.
Slack is the conversational user interface for all Salesforce experiences. It’s the front door to the Salesforce platform and a natural home for third-party digital agents. Slack is where desk workers can easily complete complex workflows and automations. It helps them deliver on the tasks and results that matter. Slack also allows workers to have insightful data-driven, AI-powered conversations with their teams, customers and partners. This helps them build, run and grow their businesses.
Salesforce and Slack integrations allow users to access Salesforce data in Slack channels. This brings real-time Salesforce data and critical account context directly into conversations in Slack (think: faster deal cycles, incident resolution times and relationship building). All of this is possible thanks to a unified view of customer data and insights, while alerts and notifications ensure timely communication of important updates. Automated workflows enhance productivity, streamline processes and improve communication within organisations.
Email and text messaging don’t keep everyone in the loop. When the exchange is done, all context and knowledge are trapped in disparate, unorganised inboxes forever. If you’re late to a conversation, it’s almost impossible to find what you need. Slack solves these problems by becoming a single source of truth. It’s where people talk, access their day-to-day tools and make decisions with context that’s archived and searchable.
Similar to Zoom, Microsoft Teams is a best-of-breed tool for voice, video and meetings. It’s one of many popular tools in the Office 365 suite, along with Outlook, SharePoint, Word, Excel and PowerPoint.
In fact, beyond voice and video, many Teams features are built on a legacy backend of these Microsoft point solutions. This results in a really complicated architecture. Users need to understand those interdependencies to effectively use Microsoft Teams outside of basic voice, video and direct messaging. It’s difficult to find the information you need in Teams. It’s difficult to bring your work, apps and automation into conversations. It’s also difficult to create automated workflows in Teams without a deep understanding of the Microsoft Power Platform and Teams architecture.
On the other hand, Slack is a comprehensive operating system with no legacy backend. It can easily integrate with any of the best-in-breed point solutions, and users can build workflows using those apps with little to no code. In fact, Slack and Teams complement each other. For instance, when companies centralise all their Office 365 tools in Slack, they can start a Teams meeting from Slack with one click. Slack customers get the huge advantage of high engagement and productivity in Slack – and it’s worth noting that 76% of our largest customers use Microsoft too!
Slack is more than the sum of its features – it’s a better way to work now and going forward. That’s why millions of people and more than 200,000 organisations around the world use Slack to:
- Integrate their entire technology stack into one consumer-grade interface
- Make their work easier and more efficient with no-code automation
- Accelerate work and growth with secure, easy-to-use AI
We take great pains to design the best experience out there – one that lets people participate in all the nuances of human connection.
There are three types of agents and assistants that you can use in Slack:
- Agentforce (available Jan. 2025 in Slack): Powered by the most relevant conversational data in Slack and your trusted enterprise data, Agentforce suggests and automates actions on your behalf. Build custom agents that bring agentic productivity to employees right in the flow of work. From human resources to IT, services and sales and beyond, Agentforce can take actions in Slack like creating and updating channels, lists and canvases. Agentforce in Slack will be available soon; talk to sales to learn more.
- Your custom-built AI Assistants brought to the Slack platform: Right from a dedicated UI in Slack, you can embed AI Assistants that you build using purpose-built APIs. You can build these custom AI Assistants to work the same way you do, so you can offload tasks – from tickets to requests and more – and focus on the important work that needs to get done. These APIs are available today in the Slack Developer Centre.
- Third-party AI assistants: Talk to third-party AI assistants to get help with drafting content, surfacing market research or retrieving and summarising files. Today we have several out-of-the-box AI apps ready to use and download from the Slack Marketplace, such as Adobe Express and Cohere.