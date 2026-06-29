Key takeaways The best CRM software goes beyond storing contacts. Modern platforms combine AI-powered forecasting, workflow automation, and deep integrations that help teams stay aligned with customers throughout each stage of the relationship.

Choosing the right CRM solution depends on your team size, existing tool stack, and how different teams interact with the customer during different functions. The platform that fits how your team already works will be the best choice.

Slack connects directly with leading CRM platforms, including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoho, and more, so you can keep all your work in a single space.

The pressure to choose the perfect CRM solution is real. Faced with disconnected data and a growing list of tools that don’t talk to each other, teams need more than a simple contact database. They’re looking for a platform that brings everything together into a single source of truth for every department that interacts with customers.

Modern CRM platforms have that capability, combining AI-powered forecasting, workflow automation, and real-time collaboration so sales, marketing, and support can stay aligned with customers. But ultimately, the right CRM system for your team depends on what tools you’re already using and what features you need to manage your workload.

What is CRM software?

Customer relationship management (CRM) software is a platform that helps organizations manage every interaction, touchpoint, and data point across the customer lifecycle. At its core, it’s a centralized system for tracking who your customers are, where they are in the buying process, and what’s happened every time your team has engaged with them.

Modern CRM systems offer much more than basic contact storage. They help teams manage sales pipelines, qualify and route leads, log communication history, automate follow-ups, run service and support workflows, and generate reports and forecasts that revenue leaders can actually make decisions from. The best platforms connect all the data into a single source of truth, so when a deal moves, a ticket opens, or a customer churns, the right people know and can act.

Best CRM software options for 2026

The best CRM solution for your team isn’t necessarily the one with the most features. What will work best for you depends on a number of variables, including company size, existing workflows, integration requirements, the technical proficiency of your admin sources, and how much of your customer work spans functions. Our list of tools is curated from review platform G2, and all software has a minimum rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

1. Salesforce

Salesforce is the most widely adopted enterprise CRM platform, built around a highly customizable data model that scales with organizational complexity. It centralizes customer data across sales, service, and marketing with deep reporting, AI-powered automation via Agentforce, and one of the broadest integration ecosystems in the industry. Teams using Salesforce alongside Slack for sales teams can surface CRM data, move deals forward, and coordinate across functions all within a single space.

Key features:

Predictive forecasting, lead scoring, and automated workflows across the full sales cycle

Highly customizable objects and pipeline views

Native Slack integration, plus thousands of third-party connections

Robust dashboards and custom reporting across sales, service, and marketing data

Best for: Enterprise and mid-market teams that need scalability, customization, and a full-suite CRM ecosystem

Pricing: Tiered plans based on products and user count; free trials available

2. Slack CRM

Slack CRM is a conversational CRM tool built directly into Slack, designed for teams that need customer relationship management without the setup complexity of a full enterprise platform. Powered by Slackbot, it lets teams capture contacts, log notes, and track deal progress just by asking. For teams already working in Slack, it’s a natural entry point for CRM for small business before graduating to a more robust platform.

Key features:

Handles contact capture, note logging, and deal tracking conversationally using Slackbot, without manual data entry

Pipeline and contact management directly inside Slack channels and threads

Connects natively with Salesforce and other leading CRM platforms as teams scale

Basic deal and contact visibility within Slack; deeper reporting available through integrated CRM platforms

Best for: Small businesses and early-stage teams managing customer relationships

Pricing: Available as part of Slack’s paid plans

3. HubSpot CRM

HubSpot CRM is an all-in-one platform that connects marketing, sales, and customer service data in a single system. Its free tier and intuitive interface have made it popular for small and midsize businesses looking to get a CRM system up and running without heavy implementation overhead. Users on G2 say the platform is easy to use, though there is a learning curve as teams grow into its broader feature set.

Key features:

AI-assisted suggestions, automated follow-ups, and workflow triggers

Unified Smart CRM with full visibility into contacts, deals, and communication history across sales and service teams

Native HubSpot integration with Slack, allowing teams to receive CRM notifications, respond to live chats, and create or search HubSpot records directly in Slack

Revenue attribution reporting that connects marketing activity to closed deals

Best for: SMB and mid-market teams that want marketing and sales alignment in one platform

Pricing: Free plan available with core CRM features; multiple paid tiers priced per user per month

4. Zoho CRM

Zoho CRM is a highly customizable platform built for teams that need operational flexibility without enterprise-level pricing. It’s part of a broader ecosystem of 45-plus Zoho business applications that give growing teams a path to expand their stack without switching vendors. Users on G2 note that the platform offers strong automation and integration capabilities, with an accessible interface once initial setup is complete.

Key features:

Sales predictions, anomaly detection, and workflow automation delivered by Zia (Zoho’s built-in AI assistant)

Customizable pipeline views, process management via Blueprint, and centralized contact and deal tracking across the sales cycle

Native Zoho CRM integration with Slack to support CRM record sharing, workflow-triggered notifications, and slash commands to pull up records without leaving Slack

Extensive reporting and dashboard capabilities across pipeline, revenue, and team performance, with custom analytics available on higher tiers

Best for: Growing SMB teams that need customization and affordability in a scalable platform

Pricing: Free plan for up to three users; paid tiers priced per user per month

5. Pipedrive

Pipedrive is a sales-focused CRM system built around visual pipeline management and activity-based selling. Its drag-and-drop deal board gives sales teams a clear view of where every opportunity stands, with workflow automation and follow-up tools designed to keep reps focused on the actions that move deals forward. Users on G2 praise its intuitive interface and fast setup. They also note that it’s among the easiest CRM systems to get up and running from day one.

Key features:

AI-assisted sales guidance, automated activity reminders, and workflow automation on higher-tier plans

Drag-and-drop visual pipeline with customizable stages, unlimited contacts, and activity tracking

Connects with Slack and 500-plus third-party tools via the Pipedrive Marketplace

Revenue forecasting, activity reports, and pipeline performance dashboards, with more advanced analytics available on higher tiers

Best for: Small to midsize sales teams that want a visual, pipeline-first CRM solution

Pricing: Tiers priced per user per month

6. Freshsales

Freshsales is an AI-powered CRM system built for growing sales teams that need strong contact management, built-in communication tools, and lead intelligence. Part of the broader Freshworks ecosystem, it includes native phone, email, chat, and AI-driven lead scoring in a single interface. Users report fast onboarding, particularly for teams of small to midsize scale.

Key features:

Lead scoring by Freddy AI based on engagement signals and profile fit; surfaces deal insights and automated follow-up recommendations

Kanban-style pipeline view with drag-and-drop deal management, 360-degree contact profiles, and built-in phone, email, and chat in a single system

Native Freshworks CRM integration with Slack to sync deal conversations to channels, send deal-triggered notifications, and keep sales and support teams aligned

Pipeline performance dashboards, lead source tracking, and revenue reporting (with more advanced analytics available on higher-tier plans)

Best for: SMB and mid-market sales teams that want AI-powered lead scoring and omnichannel communication in one platform

Pricing: Free plan for small teams; paid tiers priced per user per month

7. monday CRM

monday CRM is built on the monday.com work OS, which means sales pipelines, project boards, and cross-functional operations run on the same platform. That shared foundation gives teams a single place to track deals, manage follow-ups, and hand off work without switching tools. Users on G2 find the platform highly visual and easy to customize, with AI features added across pipeline management and lead qualification in recent updates.

Key features:

AI Sales Agent to qualify leads and schedule follow-ups autonomously; AI Notetaker to summarize calls and suggest next steps; code-free automations to handle data entry and deal updates

Drag-and-drop Kanban pipeline with customizable stages, color-coded deal views, and lead-to-close tracking

Connects with Slack and 200-plus third-party apps on standard plans and above

Pipeline dashboards, campaign tracking, and revenue reporting available across tiers (more advanced analytics on Pro and Enterprise plans)

Best for: Teams that need CRM and project management in one platform with strong cross-functional visibility

Pricing: Paid tiers priced per user per month, with a minimum of three seats

8. Copper

Copper is a CRM solution built natively for Google Workspace, designed for teams whose customer work already lives in Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive. It pulls contact information and email history directly into the CRM system without manual entry, keeping teams in the tools they already use. Users on G2 consistently highlight the Google integration and ease of use as standout strengths.

Key features:

Automates repetitive tasks and workflow triggers, with activity feeds and notifications that keep deal progress visible

Pipelines built around Google Workspace workflows, with automatic contact capture from Gmail and calendar sync for every customer touchpoint.

Native Copper integration with Slack to deliver deal notifications and CRM updates to channels, alongside connections with Mailchimp, Zapier, DocuSign, and 100-plus other tools

Sales forecasting, visual pipeline reporting, and revenue analytics with customizable fields and filters across tiers

Best for: Teams running on Google Workspace that want a CRM system that works inside Gmail

Pricing: Paid tiers starting at $9 per user per month (when paid annually)

9. Insightly CRM

Insightly connects CRM and project management in a single platform, making it a practical option for teams that manage customer relationships through delivery, not just through close. Once a deal is won, it can be converted directly into a tracked project within the same workspace, keeping sales and execution aligned without a handoff between tools. Users on G2 note the platform is easy to navigate, with a clean interface and straightforward pipeline management.

Key features:

Workflow automation engine with drag-and-drop builder; AppConnect middleware supports 500-plus integrations and app-triggered automations without coding

Linked contact, opportunity, and project records to keep the full customer lifecycle in one place

Native Slack integration alongside Gmail, Outlook, QuickBooks, and Zapier

Pipeline performance, lead source tracking, and relationship reporting (more advanced dashboards available on Professional and Enterprise plans)

Best for: SMB and mid-market teams that need CRM and post-sale project management in one connected platform

Pricing: Paid tiers priced per user per month; free plan for up to two users available

CRM Best For Key Strength Pricing Salesforce Mid‑market and enterprise Deep customization, huge integration ecosystem Tiered; free trials Slack CRM Small teams in Slack Conversational CRM via Slackbot Included in Slack paid plans HubSpot CRM SMB and mid-market Unified marketing, sales with strong free tier Free + paid per user Zoho CRM Growing SMBs Highly customizable and affordable Free for 3 users; paid tiers Pipedrive Small–midsize sales teams Visual, pipeline‑first design Paid per user Freshsales SMB and mid-market AI lead scoring and built‑in communications Free + paid per user monday CRM Cross‑functional teams CRM and project management in one Paid per user (3‑seat min.) Copper Google Workspace teams Native Gmail/Calendar integration From $9/user (annual) Insightly SMB and mid-market CRM and project management Free for 2 users; paid tiers

Key features to look for in CRM software

Certain capabilities separate CRM platforms that scale from those that stall. Team size, budget, and industry all shape which features matter most, but these are the ones worth evaluating on any platform before you commit:

Contact and lead management. At the most basic level, a CRM system should give you a clean, centralized record of every contact, company, and interaction. Look for platforms that automatically capture data from email and other touchpoints rather than relying on manual entry. The more your team has to update records by hand, the less accurate those records will be.

Sales pipeline tracking. Visual pipeline management helps reps see exactly where every deal stands and what needs to happen next. Look for customizable stages that map to your actual sales process, not a generic template, and the ability to track deal health, activity history, and expected close dates in one view.

Workflow automation. The best CRM systems reduce the administrative work that pulls reps away from selling. Workflow automation can handle follow-up reminders, lead routing, record updates, and task assignment automatically, so your team spends less time on data entry and more time on the work that moves deals forward.

AI-powered insights and forecasting. AI has moved from a nice-to-have to a practical productivity tool inside most leading CRM platforms. Look for features like lead scoring, predictive forecasting, deal risk alerts, and AI-assisted email drafting. These capabilities help your team prioritize the right opportunities and act on them faster.

Reporting and analytics. Solid reporting gives sales leaders visibility into pipeline health, rep performance, revenue trends, and forecasting accuracy. Evaluate how customizable the dashboards are, whether you can build reports across functions, and how much of this is available on lower-tier plans before you need to upgrade.

Integrations. The platforms your team already uses for email, communication, marketing, and customer support should connect cleanly with your CRM solution. Check for native integrations with tools like Slack before assuming a connection exists, and review the Slack integrations directory to see what’s available for any platform you’re considering.

How does CRM software improve collaboration?

CRM software improves team collaboration by giving everyone who touches the customer relationship access to the same information in real time. Instead of deals living in one rep’s inbox and support tickets sitting in a separate system, a well-implemented CRM system creates a shared record of every interaction and next steps across the full customer lifecycle.

Modern customer relationships rarely stay inside a single team. A prospect might come in through marketing, get handed to sales, require input from a solutions engineer, and land with customer success after the deal closes. At any point in that chain, a gap in context means a worse experience for the customer and more friction for the team trying to serve them.

Here’s how CRM platforms support collaboration across functions:

Sales and marketing alignment

CRM data connects marketing activity to pipeline outcomes, so both teams can see which campaigns are generating qualified leads, where prospects are dropping off, and how to prioritize outreach. That shared view reduces the tension between teams and helps sales pipeline management stay grounded in actual buyer behavior.

Customer success and support visibility

When support and customer success teams can see the full sales history of an account, they can onboard faster, resolve issues with more context, and spot expansion opportunities without starting from scratch. A CRM system that surfaces that history across teams turns a transactional record into a relationship asset.

Leadership and operations

Forecasting, capacity planning, and revenue strategy all depend on accurate pipeline data. CRM software gives operations and leadership teams a real-time view of deal health, team performance, and revenue trends without waiting for weekly status updates or manually compiled spreadsheets.

Cross-functional deal execution

Complex deals often require input from legal, finance, product, or engineering alongside the core sales team. CRM platforms that integrate with communication tools like Slack make it easier to loop in the right people at the right moment, surface deal context without switching tabs, and keep decisions moving.

How does Slack integrate with CRM software?

Slack works with CRM software in two distinct ways: as a deep integration layer for teams already using platforms like Salesforce and as a stand-alone conversational CRM for small businesses that want to manage customer relationships without a separate system.

For teams running Salesforce, the integration is built to move CRM data out of static tabs and into the actual flow of work, reducing the context-switching that costs teams time. It also keeps customer information visible to everyone who needs it, not just the rep who owns the record. It’s what AI-powered CRM looks like in practice: insights surfaced in real time, actions taken in conversation.

For small businesses and early-stage teams, Slack CRM offers a lighter starting point. Powered by Slackbot, it lets teams capture contacts, log notes, and track deal progress directly in conversation, with no need for a separate CRM platform. Slackbot acts as a personal AI agent, handling requests in natural language so teams can manage customer relationships the same way they already communicate. It’s a practical entry point for teams that aren’t ready for a full CRM deployment but need more structure than a shared spreadsheet.

As teams grow and requirements get more complex, Slack’s CRM software solutions scale with them, connecting to more sophisticated platforms while keeping the collaboration layer consistent.

How to choose the right CRM software

When it comes to choosing the right CRM system, what matters is whether it fits how your team actually sells, serves customers, and works together. These steps give you a practical framework for making that call.

Step 1: Define your business goals and workflows

Start with what you’re trying to solve. Do you need to improve pipeline visibility? Reduce time on manual data entry? Align sales and marketing on lead quality? The answer shapes which features matter. A CRM that solves the wrong problem is the wrong CRM.

Step 2: Assess team size and scalability needs

A 10-person sales team and a 200-person revenue organization have different requirements. Look at where your team is now and where it’s likely to be in two years and make sure the platform you choose can scale without forcing a full migration. Check how pricing changes as you add users and whether features you’ll eventually need are available on higher tiers or require a separate product entirely.

Step 3: Evaluate integrations with existing tools

Your CRM system will only be as useful as its ability to connect with the tools your team already relies on. Map out your current stack, including email, marketing automation, customer support, and communication, and verify that native integrations exist instead of assuming they do. For teams working in Slack, the best CRM for small business is often the one that surfaces customer data inside Slack rather than pulling people out of it.

Step 4: Prioritize ease of adoption

A platform your team finds confusing or cumbersome won’t get used. Evaluate how long onboarding typically takes, how much admin overhead is required, and whether the interface matches your team’s technical comfort level. Free trials are useful here; let the people who will actually use it weigh in before you commit.

Step 5: Review reporting and AI capabilities

Think about what decisions you need your CRM data to support. Basic pipeline reporting comes standard on most platforms. Predictive forecasting, AI-powered lead scoring, and deal risk alerts are increasingly common but vary significantly in depth and price tier. If AI is a priority, look at how those capabilities are integrated into the daily workflow versus bolted on as an add-on.

Step 6: Understand implementation complexity

CRM implementation ranges from logging in and starting to type to multi-month projects involving data migration, custom development, and change management. Be honest about your team’s technical resources and tolerance for a slow ramp-up. Platforms like Slack CRM and Freshsales are designed for fast deployment; Salesforce is built for depth and customization, which comes with more setup investment.

Step 7: Consider collaboration and cross-functional visibility

A CRM system that only your sales team can see solves only part of the problem. Look for platforms that give marketing, customer success, and leadership access to the customer data relevant to their work and that integrate with communication tools so deals don’t stall waiting for an email response. Understanding how to use CRM across teams is as important as the platform itself.

Step 8: Compare total cost of ownership

The sticker price per user per month is rarely the full cost. Factor in onboarding fees, add-on costs for features that aren’t included in base tiers, integration costs, admin time, and what it will take to migrate off the platform if you outgrow it. A platform that looks affordable at launch can get expensive quickly as your team scales and your needs get more specific.

Improve customer relationships with the right CRM

A well-chosen CRM solution gives your team the visibility, automation, and cross-functional alignment to build better customer relationships at every stage, from first touch to renewal.

For enterprise teams, Salesforce remains the benchmark. For smaller teams that want those capabilities inside the flow of daily work, Slack CRM for small business offers a practical starting point, managing customer relationships through conversational CRM without the overhead of a full platform deployment.

Explore CRM software solutions built for the way modern teams work, and see how an AI-powered CRM system can help your team move ahead faster — together.

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