Zoho CRM is a software which helps streamline your organization-wide sales, marketing, customer support, and inventory management functions in a single system.
With Zoho CRM, you can:
Meet customers, no matter the medium.
Shift your team into high gear with analytics and reports.
Sell smarter, not harder by using automating tasks.
Customize your CRM to suit your organisation.
Close more deals easily.
With Zoho CRM and Slack integration, you can share information from CRM with your team members in Slack so you work with better context.
Share report, charts and information about leads in CRM directly to teams and members in Slack.
Get notified in slack for existing important events, tasks and calls in CRM.
Set workflow automation rules and automatically post messages in Slack when a rule is satisfied.
Slash commands to fetch CRM information
Often, when you have sales discussions with your teams on Slack around a particular deal or a customer, you may wish to pull up further CRM information about a specific record in order to have a more contextual discussion. It might be a hassle to keep switching between Zoho CRM and Slack just to refer to a record. Now with this integration between the two applications in place, you can directly use slash commands to fetch specific CRM records without leaving the Slack window. Enter slash commands to fetch CRM information
Available Editions:
This integration is available in all paid and trial editions of Zoho CRM.
To know more on slash commands https://www.zoho.com/crm/help/slack.html#Slack_Commands