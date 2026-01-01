AI Agents Are the Catalyst for a Limitless Workforce

The way people do their jobs is fundamentally changing.

Teams today have more work than they have the resources to support, leading to product delays and poor customer interactions. Organisations are turning to AI to help but have no tolerance for inadequate solutions that provide generic responses.

Companies need a new type of platform: an agentic work operating system that supplies digital labour in the form of specialised AI agents that can tap into data, reason and operate within existing workflows to take action.

Our new report shows that people working with agents are 72% more likely to say they feel ‘very productive’ at their jobs. And the alternative is costly, with workers who don’t use agents spending nearly 40% more time on admin compared with those who do.

Our report includes visionary predictions from more than a dozen leaders at companies in the tech industry, including IBM, Deloitte, Writer and Canva.

Download the report to learn how Agentforce, the digital labour platform for enterprises enables a limitless workforce – and why Slack’s work operating system is the best place to turn agents into true teammates.