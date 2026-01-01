Secure Your Work OS: Mastering Slack Security Essentials

Security has always been a paramount concern – and is especially now more than ever with AI. Slack has a deep history of practice security best practices and high bar for compliance. We believe security is a deep partnership and a shared responsibility. Come learn about Slack’s security and compliance toolset and how to protect your workspace with audit logs, anomaly detection and response, data loss prevention and more.

Things you’ll learn: Understand the evolving security landscape

Explore Slack’s security and compliance features, including audit logs and anomaly detection

Get practical tips on implementing best practices for monitoring and safeguarding sensitive information

