Secure Your Work OS: Mastering Slack Security Essentials

Security has always been a paramount concern – and is especially now more than ever with AI. Slack has a deep history of practice security best practices and high bar for compliance. We believe security is a deep partnership and a shared responsibility. Come learn about Slack’s security and compliance toolset and how to protect your workspace with audit logs, anomaly detection and response, data loss prevention and more.
注目のスピーカー :
SlackVP, Slack SecurityKevin Clark
SlackProduct Manager, Security and ComplianceMax Baez
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins
