The State of Work 2023

A survey of over 18,000 desk workers, managers and executives reveals the greatest challenges and opportunities facing organizations today

In the past few years, the tectonic plates of work have shifted. We witnessed an overnight redesign of where and when we work. Now a great leap in artificial intelligence promises to change the very nature of how we work.

A new study by Slack and Qualtrics takes the pulse of how these changes have affected employees’ productivity. In it, you’ll learn:

  • Why executives and non-executives disagree about what organizational productivity should look like today across multiple lines of business, industries and countries
  • The biggest opportunities for harnessing AI and automation—and why some companies have been slow to adopt these technologies
  • How to make work simpler, more pleasant and more productive (as told by global workplace leaders)



