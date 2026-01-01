Webinar

Secure Your Work OS: Mastering Slack Security Essentials

Join Slack product and security experts to learn the latest innovations in platform security and best practices for protecting your data in Slack.

60 분

    Security has always been a paramount concern – and is especially now more than ever with AI. Slack has a deep history of practice security best practices and high bar for compliance. We believe security is a deep partnership and a shared responsibility. Come learn about Slack’s security and compliance toolset and how to protect your workspace with audit logs, anomaly detection and response, data loss prevention and more.

    SlackVP, Slack SecurityKevin Clark
    SlackProduct Manager, Security and ComplianceMax Baez
    SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins

