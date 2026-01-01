Secure Your Work OS: Mastering Slack Security Essentials

Security has always been a paramount concern – and is especially now more than ever with AI. Slack has a deep history of practice security best practices and high bar for compliance. We believe security is a deep partnership and a shared responsibility. Come learn about Slack’s security and compliance toolset and how to protect your workspace with audit logs, anomaly detection and response, data loss prevention and more.
專題講者：
SlackVP, Slack SecurityKevin Clark
SlackProduct Manager, Security and ComplianceMax Baez
SlackSenior Product Marketing ManagerKelsey Collins
超讚！
非常感謝你提供意見回饋！
知道了！
感謝你提供意見回饋。
糟糕！我們遇到問題了。請稍後再試一次！