Webex Meetings

Privacy & data governance

Data retention policy We don't store any personally-identifiable information of the user. We store configuration data such as the Webex site URL. If a customer uninstalls the app we remove all their associated data after 30 days.

Data archiving and removal policy We take automatic backups of the data every day in our deployment. If a customer uninstalls the app we remove all their associated data after 30 days.

Data storage policy We don't store any personally-identifiable information of the user. We only store configuration data such as the Webex site URL. Once the user marks them for deletion by uninstalling and we remove the data after 30 days