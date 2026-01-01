The Slack AI Guardrails are a set of protections for all native Slack AI features. To ensure that everyone with access to AI features in Slack can use them safely, the guardrails include several protective mechanisms:
Content thresholds to prevent hallucinations
Prompt engineering with explicit safety instructions
Context engineering to reduce the risk of prompt injection
URL filtering to prevent phishing attacks
Output format validation
Content safety filters
How the guardrails work
Our guardrails are an additional layer of protection on top of the safety measures built into the large language models (LLMs) all AI features in Slack rely on. They include prompt-side safety measures that are invoked before requests are sent to an LLM to ensure responses are safe and secure.
If a request or response doesn’t pass the guardrails’ safety checks, Slack may modify or block requests and generated content to reduce harm. In most cases, users are guided back to safety via AI-generated responses. For example, if you were to ask Slackbot who your most unproductive coworker is, it’ll tell you it can’t answer and may suggest asking a different question.
Manage content safety filter settings
Our content safety filters apply to Slack AI features that rely on user-generated inputs to mitigate risks associated with misuse and malicious activity:
Slackbot Your personal agent for work, built right into Slack.
Search Ask a question and get an answer from AI instead of sifting through search results.
Workflow creation Describe a task or process you want to automate and AI will create a workflow for you.
Owners and admins can adjust settings for content safety filters to comply with internal policies and regional regulatory requirements, or to prevent blocking of legitimate AI use (like asking policy questions or searching for security information).
Available settings
Here are the available settings:
Maximum Intended to block targeted employee profiling like performance and protected class information, in addition to the default content safety filters.
Default Intended to block prompt attacks, violent language, hate speech, sexual content, and other illegal activity.
None No additional content safety filters applied. All other Slack AI Guardrails safety measures remain in place if you select None.
Manage settings
Workspace Owners and Admins (on Free, Pro, and Business+) and Org Owners and Admins (on Enterprise Grid and Enterprise+) can manage content safety filter settings.
Free, Pro, and Business+ plans
Enterprise plans
From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions.
Click Feature access and select AI.
Next to Content safety filters, click Edit.
Choose your preferred setting and click Save.
From the Home tab, click your organization name in the sidebar.
Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings.
Click Roles & permissions and select Feature access.