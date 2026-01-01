With enterprise search, you can quickly find information and get answers to questions from all of the apps your organization uses (like Google Drive, GitHub, and more), right in Slack.



How it works

An Org Owner or Org Admin will need to enable enterprise search and connect at least one data source in order for members of their organization to use the feature. If you don’t see the option to use enterprise search, ask an owner or admin for help.

Once enterprise search is enabled, members can connect their individual accounts to include content from other sources in search results, AI answers, and Slackbot responses.



Connect an account

To use enterprise search, you’ll need to connect your account to the data sources your admins have made available in your organization.

From your desktop, click the search field at the top of Slack. Type a search into the field and press Enter to open the search results page. You’ll see any available data sources in the left sidebar. Click the plus icon next to a data source, then click Connect. Follow the prompts to authorize your account.

Note: If your organization uses the Google Drive or Microsoft OneDrive and SharePoint apps in Slack, your account may be automatically connected to those enterprise search data sources.



Start a search

Desktop Mobile Click the search field at the top of Slack. Enter a search query or ask a question (like “What’s the status of Project Acme?”). On the search results page, any AI answers will appear at the top. To filter your results for content in Slack or another data source, select an option in the left sidebar. Click on a result to view the message or file. Tap the search field at the top of Slack. Enter a search query or ask a question (like “What’s the status of Project Acme?”). On the search results page, any AI answers will appear at the top. To filter your results by data source, tap the External tab at the top of your screen, then select an option. Tap a result to view the message or file.

Tip: Slackbot will include content you can access from enterprise search data sources in its responses.



Disconnect an account

If you no longer want to view content from a specific data source in your Slack search results, you can disconnect your account.

From your desktop, click the search field at the top of Slack. Type a search into the field and press Enter. Click Manage Apps below the list of data sources. Next to the data source you’d like to disconnect, click Manage. Click Disconnect.