In June 2025, we announced a set of changes coming to Slack plans that expand access to AI, security, and Salesforce features. To support the inclusion of advanced AI features, we changed the price of our Business+ plan and also introduced a new Enterprise+ plan.

Note: For details on plans and pricing, visit the Slack pricing page or contact our Sales team.



What to expect

Customers on the Free and Pro plans now have access to additional security features and basic Salesforce integration features.

Two AI features, conversation and thread summaries and huddle notes, are available to all customers on paid plans.

The Slack AI add-on is no longer available to purchase on the Slack website. Customers who purchased the add-on will continue to pay for it and have access to its features until their first renewal after August 17, 2025.

Advanced AI and Salesforce features are included in the new version of our Business+ plan and the new Enterprise+ plan. If you purchased Business+ on the Slack website, you'll automatically switch to the new version of the plan at your first renewal after August 17, 2025.



AI feature availability by plan



Manage AI feature access

Owners and admins can decide which AI features are available in their workspace or Enterprise organization.

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From the Home tab, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Click your workspace name and hover over Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings. If you don't see this option, click the Admin tab in the sidebar and select Workspace Settings. Below Administration in the left sidebar, click Manage permissions. If you don't see the left sidebar, click Menu in the top-left corner of the page to open it. Click Feature access, then select AI. Next to the AI feature you’d like to manage, click Edit and choose whether Everyone or No one can use it. Click Save. From the Home tab, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Roles & permissions, then select Feature access. Click AI. Next to the AI feature you’d like to manage, click Edit and choose who can use it: No one, Only specific people and groups, Everyone except specific people and groups, or Everyone. Click Save.

Note: AI features may leverage generative AI. Slack does not train generative AI models on Customer Data. To learn more, review our Privacy Principles.



Security features

As part of our ongoing commitment to helping organizations stay secure while working in Slack, we’ve expanded access to key security features for our Free and Pro plans.



*Only available for customers who have connected a Salesforce org to Slack.



Salesforce features

Salesforce channels are available to customers on all Slack plans with a Salesforce standard edition or above. To access additional Salesforce features (workflow automations, Salesforce list views, and Sales Home), customers can switch to the new version of Business+ or upgrade to the Enterprise+ plan.



FAQs

Why is Slack making these changes?

We have added significant new innovations and expanded the availability of existing features so that customers of all sizes, in all industries, can rely on Slack to run their businesses. To reflect new and added product functionality and to provide more of our customers with the opportunity to use them, we’re updating the features offered across our plans.

I signed a contract for my Business+ or Enterprise Grid plan with a Slack Account Executive. What do these changes mean for my organization?

Contact your AE for more details on how these changes may impact you, including options for renewing early to move to the new version of your current Business+ plan or the new Enterprise+ plan.

I’m currently paying for the Slack AI add-on, what can I expect?

If you purchased the Slack AI add-on from our website, you can continue using all AI features until your first renewal after August 17, 2025. Upon renewal, you’ll be moved to the new version of your paid plan and will have access to the AI features included in that plan. If you're on Pro, this means that you'll still be able to use conversation summaries and huddle notes, but would need to upgrade to Business+ in order to maintain access to other features like recaps, translations, and more.



How do I tell which version of the Slack plan I’m on?

To identify whether you’re on the latest version of your Slack Pro, Business+, or Enterprise plan, head to the AI feature access page. From the feature access page, you’ll be able to see which AI features you have access to (and which would become available with a switch to the new version of Business+ or the new Enterprise+ plan).

Where can I find my renewal date?

Workspace Owners on the Pro and Business+ plans can find their renewal date from the Billing page.

Can I restrict access to AI features for everyone in my workspace or organization?



Yes. Owners and admins can manage access permissions for each of our AI features, or turn them all off.

I don’t need to use AI features in Slack. Can I pay less if I turn them off?

No. While you can manage which AI features your members are able to use, the price you pay for your Slack plan won’t change if you turn all AI features off.