SAML-based single sign-on (SSO) gives members access to Slack through an identity provider (IDP) of your choice.

Note: If you're having trouble setting up SAML SSO, visit Troubleshoot SAML authorization errors for help.

Tip: Workspace Owners and Org Owners can bypass SSO authentication to sign in with an email address and password. This guarantees access to Slack even if your IDP is having issues.



Step 1: Configure your identity provider

To get started, you’ll need to set up a connection between your IDP and Slack. Many providers we work with have created content to guide you through enabling SAML for Slack:

Note: We also offer guides to help you set up custom SAML SSO, Google Workspace SSO, or ADFS SSO.



Step 2: Set up SAML SSO

Free, Pro, and Business+ plans Enterprise plans Once you’ve configured your IDP, a Workspace Owner can enable SSO. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click Security, then select SSO & authentication. Next to An identity provider or custom SAML, click Configure SAML. Enter your SAML 2.0 Endpoint URL. (This came from setting up your connector earlier). If Okta is your IDP, you can include the IDP URL instead if you’d like. Enter your Identity Provider Issuer URL. By default, the Service Provider Issuer URL is set to https://slack.com. This field should match what you've set in your IDP. Copy the entire x.509 Certificate from your IDP. Choose whether the SAML responses and assertions are signed. If you require an end-to-end encryption key for your IDP, select the checkbox next to Sign AuthnRequest to show the certificate. You can also select your preference for AuthnContextClassRef values. Click Test Configuration. We'll let you know if the changes are successful or whether you need to make further changes. Review your configuration, then select Continue to Options to proceed. Choose whether SSO is required for all members, required for all members excluding guests, or optional. Below Profile settings, decide if members can edit their profile information (like their email or display name) after SSO is enabled. Click Turn on SSO or Add SSO. Once you’ve configured your IDP, an Org Owner can enable SSO. From your desktop, click your organization name in the top left.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. From the sidebar, click Security, then click SSO Settings. Enter your SSO name. Enter your SAML 2.0 Endpoint URL (this came from setting up your connector earlier) to configure where authentication requests from Slack will be sent. Enter your Identity Provider Issuer URL. By default, the Service Provider Issuer URL is set to https://slack.com. This field should match what you've set in your IDP. Copy the entire x.509 Certificate from your IDP. Choose whether the SAML responses and assertions are signed. If you require an end-to-end encryption key for your IDP, select the checkbox next to Sign AuthnRequest to show the certificate. You can also select your preference for AuthnContextClassRef values. Click Test Configuration. We'll let you know if the changes are successful or whether you need to make further changes. Review your configuration, then select Turn on SSO or Add SSO. Tip: Once setup is complete, you can manage SSO settings to require SSO for all members, control whether members can edit their profile information, and more.

Set up additional SSO configurations You can add up to 11 additional SSO configurations to allow people to log into Slack from IDPs of your choice. From your desktop, click your organization name in the top left.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then click SSO Settings. Click Add SSO Configuration in the top right.

Tip: If you have guests in your workspace or organization, we recommend choosing the option where SSO is partially required so they can still sign in with their email address and password.

Note: After setting up SSO, you can manage SSO settings and learn how to connect IDP groups to workspaces in your organization.



What to expect after SSO is enabled

Once you’ve set up SSO, members that are required to sign in with SSO will get an email. The email will prompt members to bind their Slack accounts with your IDP. Members will have 72 hours to bind their account before their link expires.

Any members already signed in when SSO is enabled will remain signed in. Going forward, all members will sign in to Slack with their IDP account. If you chose to require SSO, your members will see a sign-in page before they can access Slack.

Note: To simplify member management, Slack supports the SCIM provisioning standard.