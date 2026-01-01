Custom SAML single sign-on
If your preferred identity provider (IDP) doesn't have a connector with Slack, you can use a custom SAML connection.
Note: If you're having trouble with your setup, start with our Troubleshoot SAML authorization errors guide.
Parameters
Follow these parameters to configure your custom SAML connection.
Provisioning
- Slack supports Identity Provider (IDP) Initiated Flow, Service Provider (SP) Initiated flow, Just In Time provisioning, and automatic provisioning through our SCIM API.
- For SP-Initiated single sign-on, go to https://yourdomain.slack.com.
SSO post-back up URL
- https://yourdomain.slack.com/sso/saml
(Also known as the Assertion Consumer Service URL)
Entity ID
- https://slack.com
Note: Slack does not support Single Logout or session duration configured in your IDP. As an alternative, you can set up a session duration to limit how long your members stay signed into Slack.
Considerations
- Slack supports HTTP POST binding, not HTTP REDIRECT. You must configure HTTP POST bindings in the IDP metadata.
- Your IDP must ensure a user is both authenticated and authorized before sending an assertion. If a user isn't authorized, assertions should not be sent. We recommend your identity provider redirects people to an HTTP 403 page or something similar.
Settings to include
NameID (Required)
<saml:Subject>
<saml:NameID Format="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:nameid-format:persistent" NameQualifier="YOURDOMAIN.slack.com" SPNameQualifier="https://slack.com">Your Unique Identifier</saml:NameID>
</saml:Subject>
Note: To meet SAML specifications, the NameID must be unique, pseudo-random, and will not change for the user over time — like an employee ID number.
Email Attribute (Required)
<saml:Attribute Name="User.Email"
NameFormat="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified">
<saml:AttributeValue xsi:type="xs:anyType">testuser@youremail.com
</saml:AttributeValue>
</saml:Attribute>
Username Attribute (Optional)
<saml:Attribute Name="User.Username"
NameFormat="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified">
<saml:AttributeValue xsi:type="xs:anyType">UserName
</saml:AttributeValue>
</saml:Attribute>
First Name Attribute (Optional)
<saml:Attribute Name="first_name"
NameFormat="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified">
<saml:AttributeValue xsi:type="xs:anyType">FirstName
</saml:AttributeValue>
</saml:Attribute>
Last Name Attribute (Optional)
<saml:Attribute Name="last_name"
NameFormat="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified">
<saml:AttributeValue xsi:type="xs:anyType">LastName
</saml:AttributeValue>
</saml:Attribute>
Certificates
Public Certificate
Slack requires that the SAML response is signed, and you will need to paste a valid X.509 .pem Certificate to verify your identity. This is different from your SSL certificate.
End-to-end encryption key
If you require an end-to-end encryption key for your IDP, you can find a certificate by clicking the Advanced Options button located in your workspace's SSO settings. You can then check the Sign AuthnRequest preference to reveal Slack's public encryption key.
Note: If you'd like to connect your Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) instance, read ADFS single sign-on for details.
- Workspace Owners and Org Owners
- Available on the Business+ and Enterprise plans
- Available on the Free and Pro plans if you've connected a Salesforce org to Slack