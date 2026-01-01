If your preferred identity provider (IDP) doesn't have a connector with Slack, you can use a custom SAML connection.

Note: If you're having trouble with your setup, start with our Troubleshoot SAML authorization errors guide.



Parameters

Follow these parameters to configure your custom SAML connection.

Provisioning

Slack supports Identity Provider (IDP) Initiated Flow, Service Provider (SP) Initiated flow, Just In Time provisioning, and automatic provisioning through our SCIM API.

SCIM API. For SP-Initiated single sign-on, go to https://yourdomain.slack.com.

SSO post-back up URL

https://yourdomain.slack.com/sso/saml

(Also known as the Assertion Consumer Service URL)

Entity ID

https://slack.com

Note: Slack does not support Single Logout or session duration configured in your IDP. As an alternative, you can set up a session duration to limit how long your members stay signed into Slack.

Considerations

Slack supports HTTP POST binding , not HTTP REDIRECT. You must configure HTTP POST bindings in the IDP metadata.

, not HTTP REDIRECT. You must configure HTTP POST bindings in the IDP metadata. Your IDP must ensure a user is both authenticated and authorized before sending an assertion. If a user isn't authorized, assertions should not be sent. We recommend your identity provider redirects people to an HTTP 403 page or something similar.



Settings to include

NameID (Required)

<saml:Subject>

<saml:NameID Format="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:nameid-format:persistent" NameQualifier="YOURDOMAIN.slack.com" SPNameQualifier="https://slack.com">Your Unique Identifier</saml:NameID>

</saml:Subject>

Note: To meet SAML specifications, the NameID must be unique, pseudo-random, and will not change for the user over time — like an employee ID number.



Email Attribute (Required)

<saml:Attribute Name="User.Email"

NameFormat="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified">

<saml:AttributeValue xsi:type="xs:anyType">testuser@youremail.com

</saml:AttributeValue>

</saml:Attribute>



Username Attribute (Optional)

<saml:Attribute Name="User.Username"

NameFormat="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified">

<saml:AttributeValue xsi:type="xs:anyType">UserName

</saml:AttributeValue>

</saml:Attribute>



First Name Attribute (Optional)

<saml:Attribute Name="first_name"

NameFormat="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified">

<saml:AttributeValue xsi:type="xs:anyType">FirstName

</saml:AttributeValue>

</saml:Attribute>



Last Name Attribute (Optional)

<saml:Attribute Name="last_name"

NameFormat="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:attrname-format:unspecified">

<saml:AttributeValue xsi:type="xs:anyType">LastName

</saml:AttributeValue>

</saml:Attribute>



Certificates

Public Certificate

Slack requires that the SAML response is signed, and you will need to paste a valid X.509 .pem Certificate to verify your identity. This is different from your SSL certificate.

End-to-end encryption key

If you require an end-to-end encryption key for your IDP, you can find a certificate by clicking the Advanced Options button located in your workspace's SSO settings. You can then check the Sign AuthnRequest preference to reveal Slack's public encryption key.

Note: If you'd like to connect your Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS) instance, read ADFS single sign-on for details.