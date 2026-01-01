Free, Pro, and Business+ plans

Enterprise plans

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings. Next to Desktop session duration or Mobile session duration, click Edit. Choose to sign members out whenever they close Slack or after a set period of time. If you’re configuring desktop session duration, you can also choose to notify members when they need to sign back in. Click Save.

Tip: If you're on an Enterprise plan, you can use the session duration API to customize the session duration for a subset of members to be shorter or longer than your org-level session duration.