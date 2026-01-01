For added security, you can set up session duration to limit how long your members are signed in to Slack.
How it works
When you set up session duration, you can choose to have members sign back in whenever they close Slack or after a certain time period.
To minimize disruption, you can warn your members before their sessions expire and give them the option to re-authenticate at that time. Members will be warned two hours before session expiration, and receive a final reminder 15 minutes before they’re signed out.
Changes to session duration take effect the day you make them and will end member sessions randomly over the timeframe you’ve selected. For example, if you set a session duration for seven days, session expirations will begin that day and continue gradually over the next seven days until all members have been signed out.
Set up session duration
Free, Pro, and Business+ plans
Enterprise plans
From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security.
Click Edit next to Desktop session duration or Mobile session duration.
Choose to sign members out whenever they close Slack or after a set period of time. If you're configuring desktop session duration, you can also choose to notify members when they need to sign back in.
Click Save.
From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings.
From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings.
Next to Desktop session duration or Mobile session duration, click Edit.
Choose to sign members out whenever they close Slack or after a set period of time. If you’re configuring desktop session duration, you can also choose to notify members when they need to sign back in.
Click Save.
Tip: If you're on an Enterprise plan, you can use the session duration API to customize the session duration for a subset of members to be shorter or longer than your org-level session duration.