Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions

Enterprise subscriptions

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings. Next to Desktop session duration or Mobile session duration, click Edit. Choose to sign members out whenever they close Slack or after a set period of time. If you’re configuring desktop session duration, you can also choose to notify members when they need to sign back in. Click on Save.

Tip: If you're on an Enterprise subscription, you can use the session duration API to customise the session duration for a subset of members, making it shorter or longer than your org-level session duration.