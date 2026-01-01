For added security, you can set up session duration to limit how long your members are signed in to Slack.
How it works
When you set up session duration, you can choose to have members sign back in whenever they close Slack or after a certain time period.
To minimise disruption, you can warn your members before their sessions expire and give them the option to re-authenticate at that time. Members will be warned two hours before the session expires, with a final reminder 15 minutes before they’re signed out.
Changes to session duration take effect on the day that you make them and will end member sessions randomly over the timeframe that you’ve selected. For example, if you set a session duration for seven days, session expirations will begin that day and continue gradually over the next seven days until all members have been signed out.
Set up session duration
Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions
Enterprise subscriptions
From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar.
Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Security.
Click Edit next to Desktop session duration or Mobile session duration.
Choose to sign members out whenever they close Slack or after a set period of time. If you're configuring desktop session duration, you can also choose to notify members when they need to sign back in.
Click on Save.
From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings.
From the left sidebar, click Security, then select Security settings.
Next to Desktop session duration or Mobile session duration, click Edit.
Choose to sign members out whenever they close Slack or after a set period of time. If you’re configuring desktop session duration, you can also choose to notify members when they need to sign back in.
Click on Save.
Tip: If you're on an Enterprise subscription, you can use the session duration API to customise the session duration for a subset of members, making it shorter or longer than your org-level session duration.