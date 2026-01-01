To set up Slack features that integrate with Salesforce (like Slackbot, Salesforce channels, or Agentforce), configure a connection between Slack and Salesforce. When you connect Salesforce and Slack, you can map your members’ Salesforce accounts with their corresponding accounts in Slack to ensure the right people have access to the right tools.

Note: If you’re just getting started with Slack, you can create a workspace in Salesforce that’s automatically connected to your Salesforce org.



Keep in mind

There are a few things you should know before getting started with connecting Slack and Salesforce.

You can’t connect Slack to Government Cloud Salesforce orgs.

Features that rely on a connection between Slack and Salesforce may not work as expected when Salesforce IP restrictions are enabled. Consider turning off IP restrictions for the best experience.

If you change your Salesforce org URL, you’ll have to update your connection to Slack.

Users with the Unified Employee license can only be mapped automatically. Make sure Automatic account mapping is turned on if your org uses this license type.

Note: Connections to Salesforce use a Salesforce Platform Integration User to manage access to object types for features like Salesforce channels.



Configure a connection

Follow the steps below to connect your Salesforce org and Slack. On the Pro, Business+, and Enterprise plans, repeat the steps to connect up to 20 additional Salesforce orgs and Slack.

Note: Coordinate with an Admin in Salesforce to complete the setup steps in Salesforce.



Step 1: Request a Salesforce connection in Slack

When you request a Salesforce connection in Slack, you can choose how your members’ Slack and Salesforce accounts will be connected. You can automatically configure member accounts using Email or SAML NameID fields in Slack, or manually configure them if you’d like.

Click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce Organizations. Click Connect Salesforce Org in the top-right corner. Enter your Salesforce org URL. Choose whether to use Email or SAML NameID for the Account mapping field. If you’d like, toggle Automatic account mapping off to manually map accounts. Click Request Connection, then click OK. Your request will be sent to Salesforce for approval.

Note: You can manually map member accounts in Slack once you’ve completed all three steps of the connection process. For the best experience, we recommend using automatic account mapping to eliminate the manual authentication step for your members.



Step 2: Approve the request in Salesforce

Once the request to connect has been made in Slack, a Salesforce System Admin can approve it.

Sign in to Salesforce, then select Setup. Below Platform tools in the sidebar, select Slack, then click Manage Slack Connection. Below User Configuration, select a corresponding mapping field. Check the box to agree to the terms and conditions, then click Approve.



Step 3: Activate the connection in Slack

Owners and people with the Salesforce Admin system role in Slack can activate a pending Salesforce connection.

Click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce Organizations. Select a pending connection. Review the details of the connection, then click Activate.

Note: Members with mapped accounts will automatically have access to a Salesforce app in Slack where they can access Salesforce list views, receive Salesforce notifications, and more.



Manually map member accounts

If you choose not to automatically map member accounts during configuration, you can manually map them in Slack. When you manually map members in Slack, they'll be prompted to sign in to Salesforce to connect their Slack and Salesforce accounts.

Click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Manage Salesforce Organizations. Choose a Salesforce Org. Select the Users tab. Click Add Individually and search for the member you’d like to add. To add members in bulk, click Add by CSV and follow the prompts.

Tip: For an overview of your members' access to Salesforce, click Export User Mapping CSV from the Users tab.



Remove member mapping

Salesforce Admins can remove the mapping for a member and allow them to remap their accounts.

From Salesforce, select Setup. Below Platform tools in the sidebar, select Slack, then click Manage Slack Connections. Select User Mapping Lookup. Search for and select a member, then click Done. Click Clear user mapping.

Note: Check out Manage your Salesforce connection in the Help Center to learn how to customize your connection, manage who can connect their accounts, or delete connections you no longer need.