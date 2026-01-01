Agentforce makes it possible for an organization to build custom agents that handle specific aspects of their work. When you deploy Agentforce in Slack, your team can collaborate with agents right where they’re already getting work done.



How it works

Learn more about Agentforce: Visit our launch guide or contact your Slack Account Executive.



Build an agent in Salesforce

Use the guidance below to get started with creating an agent using Agentforce Builder in Salesforce:

Note: You can only build agents for Slack using the Agentforce Employee Agent type.



Agent templates for Slack

Agent templates allow you to quickly create an agent to handle common tasks. When creating an agent from a template, search for Slack to view the available templates. There are three agent templates available for Slack:

Customer Insights Agent

Uses Salesforce data to summarize customer information, find subject matter experts in Slack, and generate customer briefs.

Uses Salesforce data to summarize customer information, find subject matter experts in Slack, and generate customer briefs. Employee Help Agent

Resolves internal issues by answering frequently asked questions using internal resources and conversations in Slack.

Resolves internal issues by answering frequently asked questions using internal resources and conversations in Slack. Onboarding Agent

Helps onboard new team members by creating onboarding canvases and answering frequently asked questions from custom knowledge bases.



Connect Salesforce and Slack

To set up Agentforce in Slack, connect your Salesforce organization to Slack. Coordinate with an Admin in Salesforce to complete any setup steps in Salesforce.



Step 1: Connect a Salesforce org to Slack

Follow the steps in our Connect Salesforce and Slack guide. Once your Salesforce org is connected, you’ll need to manually map users if they haven’t already been granted access to Salesforce in Slack.



Step 2: Install the Slack connected app for the legacy agent builder

If you’re using the legacy agent builder, install the Slack connected app. Proceed to the next step if you’re using Salesforce’s new Agentforce Builder.

From Salesforce, select Setup. In the Quick Find box, search for and select Connected Apps OAuth Usage. Scroll down to Slack, then select Install on the right. Click Install to finish.

Note: People in Slack that don’t have a Salesforce account will need a provisional Salesforce license to access Agentforce in Slack. Reach out to your Salesforce Account Executive to learn more.



Step 3: Map accounts

Connect your members’ Salesforce and Slack accounts. When you manually map members in Slack, they’ll be prompted to sign in to Salesforce to connect their accounts.

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Salesforce. Click the Users tab. Select Add individually and search for the member you’d like to add. To add members in bulk, click Add by CSV and follow the prompts. From Home, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Salesforce, then select Salesforce organizations. Click the Users tab. Select Add individually and search for the member you’d like to add. To add members in bulk, click Add by CSV and follow the prompts.

Tip: Members with the Salesforce admin system role in Slack can connect Salesforce orgs and map accounts.



Add an agent to Slack

Now that Salesforce and Slack are connected, you’re ready to add agents. Keep in mind that member access for Employee Agents is assigned automatically based on permissions in Salesforce. If you're installing an Agentforce Service Agent, be sure to assign member access when installation is complete.

Step 1: Create an agent connection

For the best experience, we recommend using the new Agentforce Builder to configure agents but you can also use the legacy agent builder, if you'd like.

Agentforce Builder Legacy Agentforce Builder From the Salesforce App Launcher, search for and select the Agentforce Studio app. From the Agents tab, select an agent. Next to Connections in the sidebar, select the plus button, then click Add Connection. Select Slack, then click Add to Agent. Click Commit Version in the top-right corner. Review your agent, then select Activate. Sign in to Salesforce, then select Setup. In the Quick Find box, search for and select Agents. Select an agent. Click the Connections tab. Click Add. Below Connection, select API from the drop-down menu. Enter a unique Integration Name. Below Connected App, select Slack. Click Save.



Step 2: Install an agent

Once you’ve established a connection for your agent, a Slack owner or admin can install it.

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Agentforce from the menu. Next to the agent you'd like to add, click Review agent. Review the permissions the agent will have in Slack, then click Install Agent. First, install and grant the agent access at the org level. Then, you can add the agent to specific workspaces in your org. From Home, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Salesforce, then select Agentforce. Next to the agent you’d like to add, click Review Agent. Review the permissions the agent will have in Slack, then click Install Agent. Check the box next to the workspace(s) the agent should be available in. Click Add to Workspaces.



Manage Agentforce agents in Slack

You can manage agents in Slack by editing their profile, assigning member access, and uninstalling them.

Edit an agent’s profile

Owners, admins, Agent Builders, and assigned Agent Managers can edit an agent’s profile right in Slack. To change the profile picture, adjust suggested prompts, or assign additional agent managers, follow the steps below:

From your desktop, click Agents & tools in the sidebar. If you don’t see it, click More to find it. Click the All agents dropdown and click Agentforce. Next to an agent, click the three dots icon, then select View Agent Profile. Click Edit. Edit the profile fields you’d like to change, then click Save.



Assign access to a Service Agent

By default, no one can use Agentforce Service Agents in Slack until they’re assigned access by an owner or admin.

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Agentforce from the menu. Click Installed agents at the top of the page. Next to an agent, click Manage Agent. Next to Who can use this agent?, click Edit. Choose who can access the agent, then click Save. From Home, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Salesforce, then select Agentforce. Click Installed agents at the top of the page, then select an agent. Select User Permissions. Next to Who can use this agent?, click Edit. Choose who can access the agent, then click Save.



Remove or uninstall an agent

On the Pro and Business+ plans, you can uninstall an agent. On Enterprise plans, you can remove an agent from specific workspaces, or uninstall it from your organization.

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Manage Agentforce from the menu. Click Installed agents at the top of the page. Next to an agent, click Manage Agent. Click Manage in the top-right corner, then select Remove [agent name]. Remove an agent from a workspace From Home, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Salesforce, then select Agentforce. Click Installed agents at the top of the page, then click Manage agent next to the agent you'd like to remove. Select Manage in the top right, then click Remove from a workspace. Check the box next to the workspace(s) you’d like to remove the agent from and click Next. Check the box next to I’m ready to remove this agent, then select Remove agent.

Uninstall an agent from your org From Home, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click Salesforce, then select Agentforce. Click Installed agents at the top of the page, then click Manage agent next to the agent you'd like to uninstall. Select Manage in the top right, then click Uninstall from your organization. Check the box next to I’m ready to remove this agent, then click Remove agent.