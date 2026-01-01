Roles determine what people can see and do in Slack. There are administrative roles that are designed for people responsible for managing accounts and settings in Slack. Non-administrative roles let people work in Slack and access key features.



Note: Learn more about permissions for each role type in Slack.

Roles in Slack

Below is a complete list of the roles available on all of Slack's plans:

Workspace Primary Owner

A Slack workspace has a single Primary Owner . Only this person can delete the workspace or transfer ownership to someone else.

Workspace Owners

Primary Owners can assign Workspace Owners . They have the same level of permissions as the Primary Owner, except they can’t delete or transfer ownership of a workspace.

Workspace Admins

Workspace Owners can assign Workspace Admins . They help manage members and can perform administrative tasks, but they can't access the Billing page or manage billing details .

Full members

Members have access to use features in Slack, except for those that are limited to only owners and admins.

Multi-Channel Guests (available on paid plans only)

Multi-Channel Guests have limited access in Slack. Admins can add them to two (or more) channels in their workspace or Enterprise organization.

(available on paid plans only) Single-Channel Guests (available on paid plans only)

Single-Channel Guests have limited access in Slack. Admins can add them to one channel in their workspace or org.

(available on paid plans only) Channel Managers (available on paid plans only)

Channel Managers can take administrative actions on channels they're assigned.

Invited members

Invited members have been invited to join Slack, but haven’t yet accepted their invitation. People can add them to channels, mention them, and send them direct messages (DMs). They'll receive email notifications until they create their account.



Additional roles on Enterprise plans

On Enterprise plans, there's an additional member role as well as administrative roles that give organizations the ability to manage Slack:

Org Primary Owner

Every Enterprise organization has a single Org Primary Owner . Only this person can transfer ownership of the org and access system roles and channel management tools by default.

Org Owners

The Org Primary Owner can assign Org Owners. Org Owners hold the same level of permissions as the Primary Org Owner, except they can’t transfer ownership of the org and do not have access to system roles or channel management tools by default.

The Org Primary Owner can assign Org Owners. Org Owners hold the same level of permissions as the Primary Org Owner, except they can’t transfer ownership of the org and do not have access to system roles or channel management tools by default. Org Admins

Org Owners can assign Org Admins. They help manage org-level settings and policies, along with other administrative tasks.

Frontline Members

Frontline Members are a limited-access account type for employees who don’t need the full breadth of Slack features. (Available with the Frontline add-on.)



System roles

On the Business+ (limited roles) and Enterprise plans, system roles give organizations more flexibility around permissions that can be granted to members. Administrators with permission to assign roles can give users one or many system roles to help them manage their organization. For example, give a full member the ability to manage your organization's security features by assigning the Security Admin system role.

Here are the available system roles:

* Also available on the Business+ plan

Tip: On Enterprise plans, you can create custom roles to delegate specific tasks to people in your organization.