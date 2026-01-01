Org Owners and Content Admins can proactively moderate potentially harmful message threads in Slack, without members having to flag messages for review. Pause replies and reactions to a specific message, or hide message thread entirely.



Pause replies and reactions

Prevent members from replying and reacting to a message thread.

Hover over a message and select the thread icon. Click the gear icon in the top right. Select Pause replies and reactions, then click Pause to confirm.



Reactivate a message thread

Reactivate a paused message thread to allow members to resume a conversation.

Hover over a message and select the thread icon. Click the gear icon in the top right. Select Reactivate thread, then click Reactivate to confirm.



Hide a message thread

To remove a message thread from Slack, you can hide it. This action cannot be undone, and members will be able to see that content was hidden by an admin.

Hover over a message and select the thread icon. Click the gear icon in the top right. Select Hide thread, then click Hide to confirm.