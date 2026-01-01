Workspace administration
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Moderate message content in Slack
Org owners and content admins can proactively moderate potentially harmful message threads in Slack, without members having to flag messages for review. Pause replies and reactions to a specific message, or hide message thread entirely.
Pause replies and reactions
Prevent members from replying and reacting to a message thread.
- Hover over a message and select the thread icon.
- Click the cog icon in the top right.
- Select Pause replies and reactions, then click Pause to confirm.
Reactivate a message thread
Reactivate a paused message thread to allow members to resume a conversation.
- Hover over a message and select the thread icon.
- Click the cog icon in the top right.
- Select Reactivate thread, then click Reactivate to confirm.
Hide a message thread
To remove a message thread from Slack, you can hide it. This action cannot be undone, and members will be able to see that content was hidden by an admin.
- Hover over a message and select the thread icon.
- Click the cog icon in the top right.
- Select Hide thread, then click Hide to confirm.
Who can use this feature?
-
Org owners and members with the content admin system role
- Available on Enterprise subscriptions
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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