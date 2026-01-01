In Slack, every person has a role, each with its own level of permissions and access. Use the tables below to explore specific permissions for each type of role.



Using Slack

Breakdown of permissions by role type for key features for using Slack.



✓ Available by default

✷ Only available to Workspace Owners

✦ Only available if a Workspace Owner changes the default setting

* Workspace Owners can restrict permissions for creating channels.

** Channel Managers can also adjust channels they are assigned.

*** Frontline Members can only mention user groups they are in.

**** Frontline Members can only be added to user groups with other Frontline Members.

† Paid plans only



Administration

Administrative settings for some features are limited by role type.



✓ Available by default

✷ Only available to Workspace Owners

✦ Only available if a Workspace Owner changes the default setting

*** The person who upgraded the workspace can also make changes.

† Paid plans only



Additional administration on Enterprise plans

The following table breaks down permissions for organization-level administrative settings.



✓ Available by default

✷ Only available if an Org Owner/Admin chooses

✦ Only if an Org Owner/Admin is also a member of the workspace

Organization policies



Administrative

†† Workspace Owners can only approve or restrict apps for their workspace that have not been approved or restricted at the org level.

§ Org Admins can use channel management tools if they are also a member of the workspace.



System roles on Enterprise plans

System roles give organizations more flexibility around permissions that can be granted to members. Admins can assign users one or many system roles to help manage an organization.

*Also available on the Business+ plan