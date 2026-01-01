Connect all of the people and apps you need to get work done with an unlimited number of Slack workspaces in your Enterprise organization.

Note: If you're a member of an Enterprise org and can’t create a workspace, you can request a new workspace instead.

Create a new workspace

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization Settings. Select Organization from the left sidebar, then click Workspaces. Click Create a Workspace in the top right. Pick a name and domain for the workspace, add a workspace description, then click Next. Choose how members of your org can access your workspace. Click Create Workspace to finish.

Note: The Org Primary Owner will be automatically assigned to every new workspace created in their Enterprise org.