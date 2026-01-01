Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
Create a workspace in an Enterprise organization
Connect all of the people and apps you need to get work done with an unlimited number of Slack workspaces in your Enterprise organization.
Note: If you're a member of an Enterprise org and can’t create a workspace, you can request a new workspace instead.
Create a new workspace
- From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization Settings.
- Select Organization from the left sidebar, then click Workspaces.
- Click Create a Workspace in the top right.
- Pick a name and domain for the workspace, add a workspace description, then click Next.
- Choose how members of your org can access your workspace.
- Click Create Workspace to finish.
Note: The Org Primary Owner will be automatically assigned to every new workspace created in their Enterprise org.
Who can use this feature?
-
Org Owners and Org Admins
- Available on Enterprise plans
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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