Connect all of the people and apps that you need to get work done with an unlimited number of Slack workspaces in your Enterprise organisation.

Note: If you're a member of an Enterprise org and can’t create a workspace, you can request a new workspace instead.

Create a new workspace

From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings. Select Organisation from the left sidebar, then click on Workspaces. Click Create a workspace in the top right. Pick a name and domain for the workspace, add a workspace description, then click Next. Choose how members of your org can access your workspace. Click on Create workspace to finish.

Note: The org primary owner will be automatically assigned to every new workspace created in their Enterprise org.