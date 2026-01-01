Workspace administration
Want to learn more about setting up your team? Look no further!
Create a workspace in an Enterprise organisation
Connect all of the people and apps that you need to get work done with an unlimited number of Slack workspaces in your Enterprise organisation.
Note: If you're a member of an Enterprise org and can’t create a workspace, you can request a new workspace instead.
Create a new workspace
- From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.
- Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organisation settings.
- Select Organisation from the left sidebar, then click on Workspaces.
- Click Create a workspace in the top right.
- Pick a name and domain for the workspace, add a workspace description, then click Next.
- Choose how members of your org can access your workspace.
- Click on Create workspace to finish.
Note: The org primary owner will be automatically assigned to every new workspace created in their Enterprise org.
Who can use this feature?
-
Org owners and org admins
- Available on Enterprise subscriptions
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For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the Slack Help Center.
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