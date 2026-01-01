Archive or delete a channel
When a channel is no longer needed, it can be archived or deleted (except for the the #general channel or #all-companyname channel). Archived channels are closed to new activity, but the message history is retained and searchable on paid plans. Deleted channels are permanently removed from a workspace, message history included.
Note: If you can’t archive or delete a channel, find a Workspace Owner or Admin to ask for help.
Archive a channel
By default, all members (excluding Frontline Members and guests) can archive channels they're a member of, but Workspace Owners and Org Owners can restrict this permission to certain role types. Channel managers can always archive channels they’re assigned to.
Archive a channel
Desktop
Mobile
- Open the channel you'd like to archive.
- Click the channel name in the conversation header.
- Click Settings, then Archive channel for everyone.
- Click Archive channel to confirm.
- If you set up your channel with a template, the canvases and lists will remain accessible in Slack, while the workflows will be unpublished. To delete a canvas, list, or workflow added as part of a template, check the box next to its name, then click Delete.
- Open the channel you'd like to archive.
- Tap the channel name in the conversation header.
- Tap Archive channel. Scroll down if you don't see the option.
- Tap Archive to confirm.
Tip: On the Business+ and Enterprise plans, people with permission to use channel management tools, can also archive and delete channels from a central dashboard.
Unarchive a channel
If you change your mind, you can unarchive a channel. The channel and its members will be restored.
- From Home, click Directories.
- Click the Channels tab.
- Search for the channel by name or description, or click the Channel type filter and select Archived channels.
- Select the channel you'd like to unarchive from the list.
- Click the channel name in the conversation header.
- Click Settings, then click Unarchive this channel.
Note: If you don't see Directories, look for the Channels tab in the sidebar instead. You may need to click More to find it.
Tip: Channel names can't be repeated. To reuse the name of an archived channel, you'll need to unarchive it and rename the channel.
Delete a channel
On the Free, Pro, and Business+ plans, only Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can delete channels. In an Enterprise organization, Org Owners can restrict channel deletion to certain role types or assign channel deletion to a custom role.
Note: Deleting a channel is permanent, so make sure to proceed with care.
Delete an active channel
- From your desktop, open the channel you'd like to delete.
- Click the channel name in the conversation header.
- Click Settings, then Delete channel.
- Select Delete this channel.
- Check the box next to Yes, permanently delete the channel, then click Delete Channel.
Delete an archived channel
- From Home, click on Directories.
- Click the Channels tab.
- Search for the channel by name or description, or click the Channel type filter and select Archived channels.
- Select the channel you'd like to delete from the list.
- Click the channel name in the conversation header.
- Click Settings, then Delete this channel.
- Check the box next to Yes, permanently delete the channel, then click Delete Channel.
Note: Retention settings do not apply to messages in deleted channels. If you delete a channel, any messages sent in the channel will be permanently deleted as well.