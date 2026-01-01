Workspace administration
Learn how to manage your Slack workspace or Enterprise org.
Next Previous Actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,Add members,Add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,Automation apps,badge,billing details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customization,customize,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery APIs,display name,DMs,Do Not Disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,Enterprise Mobility Management,executives,export,failed payments,Fair Billing,faqs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,giphy,github integration,github organization,github,glossary,google apps,google calendar,google drive,guests,highlights,hipchat,human resources,IFTTT,import,Incoming WebHooks,integrations,ios,invite,IT teams,JIRA,join,Keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,linux,mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,nonprofits,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,plan,plans,plus plan,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritize tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,Request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,signup mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,Save notes and files,Service Level Agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,slack status,slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,Terms of Service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,vacation,Vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what's important,whitelisting,windows phone,windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace's settings,wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,File storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,Voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,Invited members,Transfer ownership,Whitelist,Enterprise Key Management,Transport Layer Security,Strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,work hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Manage permissions for channel management tools Channel management tools allow select owners and admins to view a list of existing channels in their workspace or Enterprise organization and take action on them from a central dashboard.
Set channel management permissions
Business+ plan
Enterprise plans
Workspace Owners and Admins can manage public channels with channel management tools. By default, Workspace Primary Owners can also manage private channels and allow other Workspace Owners to manage them as well.
Note: Private channels are only accessible with channel management tools if a request to export data from all channels and conversations has been approved for your workspace. Manage private channel permissions
From your desktop, click
Admin in the sidebar. Select
Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions. From the
Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Manage private channels at the workspace level. Click
Edit permission. Choose who can take the action, then click
Save. Tip: Workspace Owners can also assign the Private Workspace Channels Admin system role to manage channel management permissions.
By default, the Org Primary Owner can manage public and private channels across their org, and Workspace Owners/Admins can manage public channels in their workspace(s). The Org Primary Owner can extend channel management permissions to also allow the following:
Org Owners and Org Admins can manage public and private channels for their org.
Workspace Owners can manage private channels for the individual workspaces they manage.
Tip: Org Primary Owners and Roles Admins can also create custom roles to assign channel management permissions. Org level
Org Owners can manage who can take certain actions in channels from the permissions dashboard.
From your desktop, click your
organization name in the sidebar.
Hover over
Tools & settings, then select Organization settings. Click
Roles & permissions and select Account types. Click the
three dots icon next to the permission you'd like to adjust, then select Edit permission. Choose who can take the action. If you’d like, select whether individual workspaces can edit this setting.
Click
Save.
Workspace level
If permitted by org settings, Workspace Owners can manage who can take certain actions in channels from the permissions dashboard.
From your desktop, click your
workspace name in the sidebar.
Hover over
Tools & settings, then select Workspace settings from the menu. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down. Click
Roles & permissions in the left sidebar. From the
Account types page, click the three dots icon next to the permission you'd like to adjust, then select Edit permission. Choose who can take the action, then select
Save. Note: People with permission to manage private channels will not be able to see any messages or files sent in private channels using the channel management tools.
Who can use this feature?
The
Workspace Primary Owner (Business+) and Org Primary Owner (Enterprise plans)
Business+ and Enterprise plans Awesome!
Thanks so much for your feedback!
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Slack Help Center.
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