Slack’s channel management tools allow owners and admins with permission to view a list of channels in their workspace or Enterprise organization and take action on them from a central dashboard.

Note: The Workspace Primary Owner (Business+) and the Org Primary Owner (Enterprise plans) can set permissions for their workspace or org to allow additional owners and admins to use channel management tools.



What to expect

Owners and admins with permission can view the following information and take the following actions with channel management tools:

Available information

The workspaces the channel is in*

The number of members and guests in the channel

The member who created the channel

External organizations in the channel

The date of the most recent channel activity

The date the channel was created

The email address for the channel

The member who created the email address for the channel

Available actions

Add members

Edit workspaces*

Edit posting permissions

Restrict AI use*

Manage permissions for external organizations

Edit message retention**

Rename a channel

Convert a channel to private or public

Archive or unarchive a channel

Delete a channel

Assign Channel Managers

*Only available on the Enterprise plans.

**A Workspace Owner or Org Owner will first need to adjust retention settings for their workspace or org to allow admins to edit message retention. On Enterprise plans, retention settings are only available with channel management tools at the org level.

Note: Messages and files from private channels are not viewable with channel management tools, but they may be visible using other tools.



View and manage channels

Business+ plan Enterprise plans Note: On the Business+ plan, you can only take action on private channels if a request to export data from all channels and conversations has been approved for your workspace. Workspace Owners and Admins can use channel management tools to take action on public channels. The Workspace Primary Owner, and owners and admins with permission, can also take action on private channels. Manage channels in your workspace From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Channels. Search for a channel name, or use the filter to sort by channel type. To take action on a channel, click the three dots icon next to the channel name and select an option. Make and save your changes. Slack will post a message to the channel to let members know what action was taken by which owner or admin. Org level The Org Primary Owner, and any Org Owners or Org Admins with permission, can use the steps below to view and take action on channels in their org: From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Channels in the left sidebar. Search for a channel name, or use the filter to sort by channel type or workspace. To take action on a channel, click the three dots icon to the right of the channel name and select an option. Make and save your changes. Slack will post a message to the channel to let members know what action was taken by which owner or admin.

Workspace level Workspace Owners and Admins can use the steps below to view and take action on channels in workspaces they manage: From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Select Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click Channels in the left sidebar. Search for a channel name, or filter channels by channel type. If you have permission to manage private channels, you can check the box next to Show all private channels. To take action on a channel, click the three dots icon to the right of the channel name and select an option. Make and save your changes. Slack will post a message to the channel to let members know what action was taken by which owner or admin.



Export a list of channels

Owners and admins with access to channel management tools can export a list of channels in CSV format. The export file will include the following information for each channel:

The channel name and ID

Whether the channel is private, archived, or includes external organizations

The workspaces the channel is in*

IDs for all organizations in the channel

The number of members in the channel

The date the channel was created

The member ID for the person who created the channel

The date of the most recent channel activity

The channel's email address

The member ID for the person who created the channel email address

*Only available on Enterprise plans.

Export channel information

Business+ plan Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Channels. Click Export CSV in the top-left corner. When your export is complete, you’ll receive your CSV file in message from Slack. Org level From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Channels in the left sidebar. Click Export CSV at the top of the page. When your export is complete, you’ll receive your CSV file in a message from Slack.

Workspace level From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar. Select Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings. If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu. Click Channels in the left sidebar. Click Export CSV at the top of the page. When your export is complete, you’ll receive your CSV file in a message from Slack.

Note: The contents of the channel will not be included in exported lists of channels. To learn more about exporting channel contents, like messages and files, visit our Guide to Slack import and export tools.