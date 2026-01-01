Slack Connect allows members of your organization to work with people from external organizations in the same channel. Keep reading to learn more about the types of invitations your organization can send and the permissions they grant to external people working in your channels.



Invitation types and permissions

You can decide what type of invitation your members can send when they’d like to collaborate with external people in your organization’s channels. There are two invitation types you can manage: Permission only to post and Permission to post, invite, and more. The invitation types determine what permissions external people will have in the channels they're invited to.

Note: Once the invitation has been accepted, anyone with permission to send Slack Connect invitations can adjust the existing permissions for the external people.



Permissions by invitation type

*Note: These changes will only apply to the workspace where they were made, and not for other organizations in the channel.



Manage invitation settings and permissions

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Slack Connect Channels, click Expand. Below Inviting people from outside [your organization], toggle permissions on or off. If a permission is on, choose who can send each invitation type. Click Save. Manage who can send invitations From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Select the Channels tab. Next to Sending channel invitations, click Edit. Click the toggles off or on for the invitation types. If on, decide who from your organization can send each invitation type. Click Save Setting.

Manage who external people can invite to channels Org Owners and Admins can manage who external people can invite to channels if your Slack Connect channel allows for Permission to post, invite, and more. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Select the Channels tab. Next to External people can invite click Edit. Select who external people can send an invitation to. Click Save.

Manage invitation settings per external organization From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Connections. Next to the organization you'd like to customize, click the

three dots icon and select Channels. Select Customize for [organization name]. Choose an option from the drop-down menu, then click Save Change.