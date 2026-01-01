Slack Connect allows members of your organisation to work with people from external organisations in the same channel. Keep reading to learn more about the types of invitations that your organisation can send and the permissions that they grant to external people working in your channels.



Invitation types and permissions

You can decide what type of invitation your members can send when they’d like to collaborate with external people in your organisation’s channels. There are two invitation types that you can manage: Permission only to post and Permission to post, invite and more. The invitation types determine what permissions external people will have in the channels that they’re invited to.

Note: Once the invitation has been accepted, anyone with permission to send Slack Connect invitations can adjust the existing permissions for the external people.



Permissions by invitation type

*Note: These changes will only apply to the workspace where they were made, and not for other organisations in the channel.



Manage invitation settings and permissions

Pro and Business+ subscriptions Enterprise subscriptions From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu. Click the Permissions tab. Next to Slack Connect Channels, click Expand. Below Inviting people from outside [your organisation], toggle permissions on or off. If a permission is on, choose who can send each invitation type. Click on Save. Manage who can send invitations From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Select the Channels tab. Next to Sending channel invitations, click on Edit. Click the toggles off or on for the invitation types. If on, decide who from your organisation can send each invitation type. Click Save setting.

Manage who external people can invite to channels Org owners and admins can manage who external people can invite to channels if your Slack Connect channel allows for Permission to post, invite and more. From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Settings. Select the Channels tab. Next to External people can invite click on Edit. Select who external people can send an invitation to. Click on Save.

Manage invitation settings per external organisation From your desktop, click your organisation name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organisation settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then select Connections. Next to the organisation that you'd like to customise, click the

three dots icon and select Channels. Select Customise for [organisation name]. Choose an option from the drop-down menu, then click Save Change.