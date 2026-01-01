Rather than using email to communicate, you can use Slack Connect to work alongside people from other companies in the same Slack channel. When you work with other companies in Slack, people can only access the channels they’ve been invited to join.

Note: Admins can restrict who can invite external people to channels. If you don’t see this option, find an owner or admin and ask for help.



Add people from another company to a channel

Send the people you’d like to work with an invitation to join your channel (each Slack Connect channel can host up to 250 organizations, including your own). Keep in mind that you cannot add external people to the #general or #all-companyname channel.

Note: You may be prompted to verify your email before inviting people from other companies to a Slack Connect channel.

Note: Your admins may need to approve invitations you send. Depending on each company’s Slack settings, people may also need admin approval to accept your invitation.



Revoke an invitation to a channel

You can revoke an invitation you’ve sent if it hasn’t been accepted yet.

Desktop iOS Android From Home, click Directories. Click External at the top of the page. Click View invitations. Hover over the invitation you’d like to revoke and click the revoke icon. Select Revoke to confirm. Tap your profile photo in the top right. Tap Invitations to connect. Tap the Sent tab. Locate the invitation, then tap Revoke. Tap your profile photo in the top right. Tap Slack Connect invitations. Tap the Sent tab. Locate the invitation, then tap Revoke.

Note: If you don't see Directories, look for the External connections tab in the sidebar instead. You may need to click More to find it.

Tip: People with permission to manage Slack Connect channels can revoke any pending invitation sent by someone from their organization.

Adjust existing permissions

Once the invitation has been accepted, anyone with permission to manage Slack Connect approval settings can adjust the permissions for external people.

Note: Each member’s ability to upgrade or downgrade permissions will depend on the type of invitation they’re allowed to send.

Desktop iOS Android Open the channel you’d like to manage permissions for. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

In the Organizations section, click the three dots icon next to the team you'd like to upgrade or downgrade. Click Manage permissions. Choose if the team Can post & invite or Can only post, then click Next. Click Save. Open the channel you’d like to manage permissions for. Tap the channel name in the channel header. Tap Organizations, then select the team you'd like to upgrade or downgrade. Tap Manage permissions. Tap the toggle next to Let them invite their teammates on or off. Open the channel you’d like to manage permissions for. Tap the channel name in the channel header. Tap Organizations, then select the team you'd like to upgrade or downgrade. Tap Manage permissions. Tap the toggle next to Let them invite their teammates on or off.

Tip: On the Business+ and Enterprise plans, those with permission to send invitations who also have channel management permissions can use the channel management tools to upgrade or downgrade external people.