Using Slack
From channels to search, learn how Slack works from top to bottom.
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When a project comes to an end, you may no longer need to work with another organization in a
Slack Connect channel. You can remove your organization from another company's channel, or remove organizations from your company's channel. What to expect
The company that owns the channel can continue using it. Organizations with
permission to post, invite, and more can see an archived copy of the channel if their organization is removed. Organizations with permission only to post will not get an archived copy. Files added by members from other organizations will no longer be accessible.
As long as you remain connected in at least one other channel, people from your organizations can continue to send direct messages (DMs). Otherwise, they can
invite each other to communicate in DMs.
Tip: To end all communication in Slack with an organization you’ve been working with, learn how to disconnect. Remove organizations from a channel
From your desktop, open the channel you'd like to remove your organization or other organizations from. If your company owns the channel, repeat the steps above for each organization you'd like to remove.
From your desktop, open the channel you'd like to remove your organization or other organizations from. Click the channel name in the conversation header.
Click the
Settings tab. Under
Organizations, h over over the organization you’d like to remove and click the three dots icon. Click
Remove, then Remove Organization to confirm.
Note: On the Business+ and Enterprise plans, owners and admins can disconnect individual external people instead of removing entire external organizations.
Who can use this feature?
Workspace Owners/ Admins and members with permission (Pro and Business+ plans), Org Owners/ Admins and members with permission (Enterprise plans) Available on
paid plans Awesome!
Thanks so much for your feedback!
For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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