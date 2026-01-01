If your organization uses Slack Connect, owners and admins with an assigned channel management permission can use the External people dashboard to view and manage the channels that external people can access.



View external people in your Slack Connect channels

Business+ plan Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Admins can see a list of all external people in channels hosted by your organization. Details include the organization someone belongs to, their display name, and their email address. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click People. Click External people. Search for a person by name or email address, or filter by organization name. To see a full list of the channels a person is in, click the three dots icon to the right of their name, then select View channels. Org Owners and Admins can see a list of all external people in channels hosted by your organization. Details include the organization someone belongs to, their display name, and their email address. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then select Organization Settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then click External People. Search for a person by name or email address, or filter by organization name. To see a full list of the channels a person is in, click their name to open the Details view, then click the Channels tab.



Remove external people from your Slack Connect channels

Owners and admins can remove people from channels individually or in bulk. Keep in mind that removing external people from your channels won't end all communication with them. If you'd like to do so, learn how to disconnect from an organization or disconnect external people.

Note: If you only have permission to manage public channels, private channels will not be listed. To remove someone from a private channel you don’t have access to, find an owner and ask for additional help.

Business+ plan Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can remove external people from channels hosted by your organization. This action won’t revoke their access to direct messages or other channels they belong to that are connected to your organization. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click People. Click External people. Search for a person, then click the three dots icon to the right of their name and select Remove from channels. (If you don’t see this option, they can’t be removed from any channels.) Click Choose specific channels, then select the channel(s) you’d like to remove the external person from. Click Remove. Org Owners and Org Admins can remove external people from channels hosted by your organization. This action won’t revoke their access to direct messages or other channels they belong to that are connected to your organization. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings, then select Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then click External People. Search for a person, then click the three dots icon to the right of their name and select Remove from channels. (If you don’t see this option, they can’t be removed from any channels.) Click Choose specific channels, then select the channel(s) you’d like to remove the external person from. Click Remove.

Tip: You can also find external people in the list of channel members in Slack, and you can remove them from a channel the the way you would a member of your workspace.



Disconnect external people from your organization

Owners and admins can disconnect an external person to remove them from all Slack Connect conversations hosted by your organization. When you disconnect an external person, members of your organization will also be removed from any conversations hosted by an external organization that include the person you disconnected.

Business+ plan Enterprise plans Workspace Owners and Workspace Admins can disconnect external people to remove them from channels and direct messages. As long as your organization remains connected to the external organization the user belongs to, your members can re-invite them to their conversations. From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click People. Click External people. Search for a person, then click the three dots icon to the right of their name and select Disconnect [Member Name]. Review the details, then click Disconnect. Org Owners and Org Admins can disconnect external people to remove them from channels and direct messages. As long as your organization remains connected to the external organization the user belongs to, your members can re-invite them to their conversations. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings, then select Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then click External People. Search for a person , then click the three dots icon next to their name and select Disconnect [Member Name]. Review the details, then click Disconnect.