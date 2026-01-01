You can disconnect from an organization to end all communication with them in Slack Connect channels and direct messages (DMs).

Note: Disconnecting from an organization affects all channels they're a part of (even channels owned by another organization) and can't be undone.

What to expect

Depending on the permissions in your Slack Connect channels, here's what to expect when you disconnect from an organization:

Invited organizations with permission to post, invite and more will retain an archived read-only copy of the channel (but note that the channel can't be unarchived). Those with permission only to post will not retain a copy.

The disconnected channel will remain usable by the channel owner.

DMs will be archived for all participants, with all message history intact.

Member profile details such as profile photos and display names will continue to update in disconnected conversations.

Files shared in channels and DMs by people from other organizations will no longer be accessible.

Note: Instead of disconnecting, you can remove other organizations from Slack Connect channels if you'd like.



Disconnect from an organization

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans By default, only Workspace Owners and Admins can disconnect from organizations, but they can allow all members to take this action by granting them permission to approve and manage Slack Connect channels. From your desktop, click your workspace name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Workspace Settings. (If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu.) Below Administration in the left sidebar, select Slack Connect connections. If you don’t see the left sidebar, click Menu in the top-left corner to find it. Next to the organization you'd like to disconnect from, click the

three dots icon. Select Disconnect [organization name], then click Disconnect. Org Owners and Admins can disconnect from an organization: From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Slack Connect in the left sidebar, then Connections. Next to the organization you'd like to disconnect from, click the

three dots icon. Select Disconnect [organization name], then click Disconnect. Note: You can also disconnect from an organization automatically using the Slack Connect API.