When a project comes to an end, you may no longer need to work with another organisation in a Slack Connect channel. You can remove your organisation from another company's channel, or remove organisations from your company's channel.

What to expect

The company that owns the channel can continue using it. Organisations with permission to post, invite and more can see an archived copy of the channel if their organisation is removed. Organisations with permission only to post will not get an archived copy.

removed. Organisations with permission only to post will not get an archived copy. Files added by members from other organisations will no longer be accessible.

As long as you remain connected in at least one other channel, people from your organisations can continue to send direct messages (DMs). Otherwise, they can invite each other to communicate in DMs.

Tip: To end all communication in Slack with an organisation that you’ve been working with, find out how to disconnect.

Remove organisations from a channel

From your desktop, open the channel that you’d like to remove your organisation or other organisations from. If your company owns the channel, repeat the steps above for each organisation that you'd like to remove.

From your desktop, open the channel that you’d like to remove your organisation or other organisations from. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Click on the Settings tab. Under Organisations, hover over the organisation that you’d like to remove and click the three dots icon. Click on Remove, then Remove organisation to confirm.

Note: On the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions, owners and admins can disconnect individual external people instead of removing entire external organisations.