In an Enterprise organization, Org Owners, Org Admins, and members with permission can add channels to multiple workspaces. A multi-workspace channel allows people across an organization, like those in different departments, to work together in the same channel from their separate workspaces.

Tip: Multi-workspace channels can be org-wide, meaning they're added to every workspace in your org, and set as default channels for members.



Create a multi-workspace channel

Any channel (except for the #general channel) can be added to multiple workspaces in your org.

From your desktop, open an existing channel or create a new one. Click the channel name in the conversation header. Next to Workspaces with access to this channel, click Edit . Search for and select workspaces you'd like to have access this channel. Click Save.

Note: Some apps and custom bots may not be available in a multi-workspace channel.



Remove a multi-workspace channel from a workspace

From your desktop, open the multi-workspace channel you'd like to update. Click the channel name in the conversation header. Next to Workspaces with access to this channel, click Edit . Click next to workspaces you'd like to remove the channel from. Click Save.

Note: Org Owners or Org Admins with permission can add or remove a channel from workspaces using channel management tools.