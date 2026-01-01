In an Enterprise organisation, org owners, org admins and members with permission can add channels to multiple workspaces. A multi-workspace channel allows people across an organisation, like those in different departments, to work together in the same channel from their separate workspaces.

Tip: Multi-workspace channels can be org-wide, meaning that they're added to every workspace in your org, and set as default channels for members.



Create a multi-workspace channel

Any channel (except for the #general channel) can be added to multiple workspaces in your org.

From your desktop, open an existing channel or create a new one. Click on the channel name in the conversation header. Next to Workspaces with access to this channel, click Edit . Search for and select workspaces that you'd like to have access this channel. Click on Save.

Note: Some apps and custom bots may not be available in a multi-workspace channel.



Remove a multi-workspace channel from a workspace

From your desktop, open the multi-workspace channel that you'd like to update. Click on the channel name in the conversation header. Next to Workspaces with access to this channel, click Edit . Click next to workspaces that you'd like to remove the channel from. Click on Save.

Note: Org owners or org admins with permission can add or remove a channel from workspaces using channel management tools.