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Workspace owners and admins can manage public channels with channel management tools. By default, workspace primary owners can also manage private channels and allow other workspace owners to manage them as well.

Note: Private channels are only accessible with channel management tools if a request to export data from all channels and conversations has been approved for your workspace.

Manage private channel permissions

From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click Roles & permissions. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Manage private channels at the workspace level. Click Edit permission. Choose who can take the action, then click Save.

Tip: Workspace owners can also assign the private workspace channels admin system role to manage channel management permissions.