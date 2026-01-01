When a channel is no longer needed, it can be archived or deleted (except for the #general channel or #all-companyname channel). Archived channels are closed to new activity, but the message history is retained and searchable on paid subscriptions. Deleted channels are permanently removed from a workspace, message history included.

Note: If you can’t archive or delete a channel, find a workspace owner or admin to ask for help.



Archive a channel

By default, all members (excluding Frontline members and guests) can archive channels that they're a member of, but workspace owners and org owners can restrict this permission to certain role types. Channel managers can always archive channels that they’re assigned to.

Archive a channel

Desktop Mobile Open the channel you'd like to archive. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Click on Settings, then Archive channel for everyone. Click Archive channel to confirm. If you set up your channel with a template, the canvases and lists will remain accessible in Slack, while the workflows will be unpublished. To delete a canvas, list or workflow added as part of a template, tick the box next to its name and click onDelete. Open the channel you'd like to archive. Tap the channel name in the conversation header. Tap Archive channel. Scroll down if you don't see the option. Tap Archive to confirm.

Tip: On the Business+ and Enterprise subscriptions, people with permission to use channel management tools can also archive and delete channels from a central dashboard.



Unarchive a channel

If you change your mind, you can unarchive a channel. The channel and its members will be restored.

From Home, click Directories. Click the Channels tab. Search for the channel by name or description, or click the Channel type filter and select Archived channels. Select the channel that you’d like to unarchive from the list. Click on the channel name in the conversation header. Click Settings, then click Unarchive this channel.

Note: If you can’t see Directories, look for the Channels tab in the sidebar instead. You may need to click More to find it.

Tip: Channel names can't be repeated. To reuse the name of an archived channel, you'll need to unarchive it and rename the channel.



Delete a channel

On the Free, Pro and Business+ subscriptions, only workspace owners and workspace admins can delete channels. In an Enterprise organisation, org owners can restrict channel deletion to certain role types or assign channel deletion to a custom role.

Note: Deleting a channel is permanent, so make sure that you proceed with care.



Delete an active channel

From your desktop, open the channel you'd like to delete. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Click on Settings, then Delete channel. Select Delete this channel. Tick the box next to Yes, permanently delete the channel, then click on Delete channel.



Delete an archived channel

From Home, click on Directories. Click the Channels tab. Search for the channel by name or description, or click the Channel type filter and select Archived channels. Select the channel that you’d like to delete from the list. Click on the channel name in the conversation header. Click on Settings, then Delete this channel. Tick the box next to Yes, permanently delete the channel, then click on Delete channel.

Note: Retention settings do not apply to messages in deleted channels. If you delete a channel, any messages sent in the channel will be permanently deleted as well.