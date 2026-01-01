When someone creates a channel, they're automatically assigned as the Channel Manager. Channel Managers can adjust administrative settings and permissions for any channel they're assigned to.

Note: Workspace Owners and Org Owners can also adjust some channel management permissions at the workspace or Enterprise organization level.



What Channel Managers can do

Channel Managers can take the following administrative actions for channels they are assigned to:

* Channel Managers must also hold a role that has permission to create private channels to convert channels from public to private.

** Available only if archiving channels is permitted by your organization settings.

*** Available in channels with 50+ people.



Set channel permissions

Channel Managers can adjust posting permissions and restrict member actions like archiving, adding people, and updating the topic and description.

From your desktop, open the channel you'd like to set a permission for. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Select the Settings tab. Next to the permission you’d like to adjust, click Edit. Follow the prompts to set the permission, then save your changes.



Assign Channel Managers

Owners, admins, and Channel Managers can assign up to 100 Channel Managers for channels they’re a member of.

From your desktop, open a channel. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Select the About tab. Next to Managed by, click Edit. To add Channel Managers, click Add Channel Managers and make a selection. To remove Channel Managers, click Remove next to their name.

Tip: Owners and admins with permission can assign Channel Managers using channel management tools.