By default, any member (but not guests or Frontline Members) can add people to a private channel or invite external people to a channel. Owners, admins, and Channel Admins can restrict these permissions for channels they belong to, and Channel Managers can do the same for the channels they manage. They can take the following actions:

Restrict members from inviting other people to a private channel

Restrict members from inviting external people to a channel

Note: When channel members' ability to send invitations has been restricted, only owners, admins, Channel Managers, and Channel Admins, can add people to that channel.



Prevent members from adding people to channels

From your desktop, open the channel you'd like to restrict invitations for. Click the channel name in the conversation header.

Select the Settings tab. Next to Member permissions, click Edit. Choose an option to restrict channel invitations, then click Save.

Note: You can restrict external invitations to specific channels only if members have permission to send Slack Connect invitations at the org level.