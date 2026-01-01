Workspace administration
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Next Previous actions,activity,access logs,accessibility,add,add an app,add members,add to Slack,administrators,all passwords,analytics,Android,announcement,announcements,App Directory,app icon,Apple Watch,approving apps,archive,Asana,Atlassian,automation apps,badge,payment details,billing,Bitbucket,bot user,box,browse,calls,Calls:,cancel,changes,channels,channel instantly,channel management,channel notification,channel suggestions,claim domains,close,company culture,compliance exports,compose,computers,conversations,convert,connect,connected accounts,connection,connecting,copy messages,create,customisation,customise,custom SAML,custom,customer support teams,data exports,data security,deactivate,default channels,delete,deletion,deploy Slack,desktop,direct messages,directory,disable,discover and join,Discovery API,display name,DMs,do not disturb,domain,domains,downgrade,Dropbox,duplicate accounts,edit,editing,education,email address,email,emoji,emoticons,Enterprise Grid,enterprise mobility management,executives,export,failed payments,fair billing,FAQs,finding,format,formatting,framework for apps,free trials,general,getting started,GIPHY,GitHub integration,GitHub organisation,GitHub,glossary,Google Apps,Google Calendar,Google Drive,guests,highlights,HipChat,human resources,IFTTT,import,incoming webhooks,integrations,iOS,invite,IT teams,Jira,join,keep up,keyboard layout,keyboard shortcuts,Keychain Access,keyword notifications,language,languages,leave,link previews,loading,limits,links,Linux,Mac,manage a workspace,manage apps,manage members,marketing,mention,merge,message actions,messages are displayed,message display,Microsoft products,mobile,mobile push,move channels,moving workspaces,multiple,mute,name,names,noise,not-for-profit organisation,notify,OneDrive,onboard,owners,password,payment,payments,permissions,phones,pin,subscription,subscriptions,Plus subscription,polls,primary ownership,privacy policies,prioritise tasks,private,private channel,private notes and files,project management,public channel,purpose,Quick Switcher,quote,reactivate,read,recruitment,referrer information,reminder,remove,rename,retention,request a new workspace,role,roles,RSS,sales,Salesforce,SAML,SCIM,SCIM provisioning,screen reader,search,send,session duration,share messages,share,shared channel,shared channels,sidebar,sign in,sign out,sign-up mode,single sign-on,Slack Day,Slack for Teams,Slack notifications,save notes and files,service level agreements,ServiceNow,sign up,Slack status,Slackbot,slash commands,snippet,snooze,software developers,star,statistics,Stride,sync,tablets,tax,threads,time zone,tips,to-do lists,topic,triage channels,terms of service,Trello,troubleshoot,trouble receiving,tour,Twitter,two-factor authentication,unread messages,updates,upgrade,upload,username,user groups,URL,holiday,vendor and remittance,video,voice call,voice,what is,what’s important,whitelisting,Windows Phone,Windows,working in,workspace apps,workspace creation requests,workspace discovery,workspace settings,Wunderlist,your actions,Zapier,zoom,features,#general,file storage,posts,dark mode,theme,Workflow Builder,voice,video,screen sharing,workflows,Outlook Calendar,invited members,transfer ownership,whitelist,enterprise key management,transport layer security,strong customer authentication,CSV,text file,working hours, Search for “[term]” See [n]+ more results → Limit channel invitations in an Enterprise organisation
By default, any member
(but not guests or Frontline members) can add people to a private channel or invite external people to a channel. Owners, admins and channel admins can restrict these permissions for channels that they belong to, and channel managers can do the same for the channels that they manage. They can take the following actions:
Restrict members from inviting other people to a private channel
Restrict members from inviting external people to a channel
Note: When channel members' ability to send invitations has been restricted, only owners, admins, Channel Managers and Channel Admins, can add people to that channel.
Prevent members from adding people to channels
From your desktop, open the channel you'd like to restrict invitations for.
Click the channel name in the conversation header.
Select the
Settings tab. Next to
Member permissions, click Edit. Choose an option to restrict channel invitations, then click
Save. Note: You can restrict external invitations to specific channels only if members have permission to send Slack Connect invitations at the org level.
Who can use this feature? Nice one!
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For questions or support, go to the
Slack Help Center.
For questions or support, go to the
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