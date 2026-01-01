User groups are a great way to communicate with multiple members at once and to easily assign members to roles, permissions, and channels.

At a workspace level, owners and admins can allow other members to create, disable, or modify user groups, as well as create @admin and @owner user groups to easily notify all of the admins and owners in a workspace or organization.

In an Enterprise organization with multiple workspaces, Org Admins and Owners can create and manage org-level groups to provision members across multiple workspaces.

Set user group permissions

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Select Workspace settings from the menu, then click

Roles & permissions. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Create and edit user groups. Click Edit permission, then choose who can create and edit user groups and click Save. Org level Org Owners and Org Admins can set an org policy to manage user group permissions for every workspace in their org. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Select Tools & settings from the menu, then click Organization settings. Click Roles & permissions in the left sidebar. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Create and edit user groups. Click Edit permission, then choose who can create and edit user groups, and and click Save. Workspace level If an org policy hasn’t been set, Workspace Owners and Admins can set user group permissions for workspaces they manage. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings. (If you manage more than one workspace, choose one from the drop-down menu.) Click Roles & permissions in the left sidebar. From the Account types page, click the three dots icon next to Create and edit user groups. Click Edit permission, then choose who can take the action and click Save.



Manage workspace-level user groups

Workspace owners and admins can create and edit user groups directly from the admin dashboard, as well as update the default channels those groups are joined to.

Add a workspace user group

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Click Workplace settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then click User groups. Click Edit User Groups, then click Create New Group. Add a name and a unique handle. If you want, add a description and default channels for members to be added to. Then, click Create Group. Add members you want to be part of the group, then click Invite. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings. If you have multiple workspaces, choose one from the dropdown menu and click Open. Cick People in the left sidebar, then click User groups. Click Edit User Groups, then click Create New Group. Add a name and a unique handle. If you want, add a description and default channels for members to be added to. Then, click Create Group. Add members you want to be part of the group, then click Invite. Note: Workspace-level user groups can’t be accessed from other workspaces in your organization.



Edit workspace user groups

Pro and Business+ plans Enterprise plans From your desktop, click Admin in the sidebar. Click Workplace settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then click User groups. Click Edit User Groups, then hover over the group you want to edit. Click the gear icon to change the name, handle, or default channels, or click the people icon to add or remove members. Make your changes, then click Save. From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Workspace settings. If you have multiple workspaces, choose one from the dropdown menu and click Open. Click People in the left sidebar, then click User groups. Click Edit User Groups, then hover over the group you want to edit. Click the gear icon to change the name, handle, or default channels, or click the people icon to add or remove members. Make your changes, then click Save.



Manage org-level user groups

Owners and admins in Enterprise organizations can create org-level groups from the admin dashboard and use them to assign roles, permissions, and workspace membership. These groups can only be managed in the dashboard and can't be combined with IDP groups.

Edit org-level user groups

Edit org-level user groups to manage group details (like the group’s name or description), membership, or visibility (whether the group is mentionable in Slack).

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then click Groups. Click the three dots icon next to the group you want to manage. In the menu, choose whether you want to Edit group details like group name or description, Add members, Remove members, or Edit group visibility. Make your changes, then click Save.



Manage workspace membership

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click People in the left sidebar, then click Groups. Click the three dots icon next to the group you want to manage. Click Connect workspaces, then check or uncheck the box next to the workspaces you want the group to be joined to. Click Next, then select which workspaces you want to have mandatory membership. Click Assign Workspaces.



Manage channel membership

From your desktop, click your organization name in the sidebar.

Hover over Tools & settings, then click Organization settings. Click People, then click Groups. Click the three dots icon next to the group you want to manage. For user groups connected to at least one workspace, you’ll have the option to click Connect channels. If you don’t see this option, add the group to a workspace. Check or uncheck the box next to the channels you want the group to join. Click Add channels. Tip: Use the search bar in the top right of the selection screen to filter the list of channels.